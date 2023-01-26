Locals Protest Federal Government Plans to Build 30-Foot Tall Border Wall at Friendship Park

From San Diego Fox5 News



The government’s plan to replace old border walls at Friendship Park is getting a lot of pushback from a nonprofit group.

A rally and march in protest of the plans was held at the U.S. Border Patrol station in Chula Vista Tuesday morning, Jan. 24.

Friends of Friendship Park believes the new border wall that will go up near the binational park will undermine the cross-border connection and friendship between the United States and Mexico.

The historic park has a border wall that divides the two countries. It’s a place where residents from both nations are able to meet in person under Border Patrol-supervised conditions during specific times.

The current border walls at Friendship Park stand at 18 feet, while the new border walls coming in would be 30 feet high.

For balance of the article, go here.