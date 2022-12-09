Feeling Joy for Brittney’s Return Home

by Ernie McCray

Woke up this morning

after a nice sleep

last night

and turned on the news

to a scene

that had me

brimming with delight,

the incredibly beautiful sight

of Brittney Griner

boarding a flight,

soon to be in the air,

free as a bird

from the

deep dark despair

of her detention

in the Russian

prison system,

on her way

to where she belongs:

home sweet home

to be in the

warm welcoming arms

of her loved ones,

no longer distraught

and alone.

As I write

I learn

her plane has touched down

in Old San Antone.

I don’t think I’ve ever

felt so much joy

in my bones.