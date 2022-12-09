Feeling Joy for Brittney’s Return Home

by Ernie McCray
Woke up this morning
after a nice sleep
last night
and turned on the news
to a scene
that had me
brimming with delight,
the incredibly beautiful sight
of Brittney Griner
boarding a flight,
soon to be in the air,
free as a bird
from the
deep dark despair
of her detention
in the Russian
prison system,
on her way
to where she belongs:
home sweet home
to be in the
warm welcoming arms
of her loved ones,
no longer distraught
and alone.
As I write
I learn
her plane has touched down
in Old San Antone.
I don’t think I’ve ever
felt so much joy
in my bones.
Preposterous! We let “The Merchant of Death,” a man who sold anti-aircraft missiles and automatic weapons, by the millions, to terrorists hell bent on taking down US citizens for a basketball player. This is an abject failure of foreign policy, the likes of which we’ve never seen.