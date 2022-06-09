Tired of Calling on Music to Ease My Troubled Mind

by Ernie McCray

My goodness.

Evil people slaughter

our children

and all we do is pray

and send loving thoughts

the survivors’ way

and TV punditry

airs it out

this way and that way

and the folks

we vote in

to protect us from such tragedies

suck up to the NRA

and let the opportunities

to deal with this American problem

drift away

like gunshot residue

fading into nothingness,

folks beneath worthlessness,

and when I hear them hem and haw

and withdraw

from conversations regarding

what to do

I feel like doing that

“nah-nah-nah-nah-nah-nah” chant we do

with our hands tapping our ears

when we don’t want to hear bad news

and I try to hear music,

in my “nah-nah-nah-ing,”

any music to drown out

their miserable excuses,

their cowardice,

music with blaring horn sections

and drums setting marching beats,

flamenco dancers

rapidly tapping their feet,

an upright bass in a jazz band

being slapped soulfully,

Yo-Yo Ma on the cello,

Gerry Mulligan, on the baritone saxophone,

Luther Vandross

singing a sweet love song…

Oh, how long

will we let this go on?

Can’t stand how they prolong

doing what it takes

to end this wrong.

Don’t they know that by

continuing to not do so,

the massacres will persist

down the line,

that this wretched form of gun violence

will continue to leave our children dying,

that protecting them should be uppermost

in our collective minds?

I tire of having to “nah-nah-nah” to drown

out the sounds of nothing going down

to keep our children safe and sound,

of having to scream for music

to ease my troubled mind.

Shame on us!