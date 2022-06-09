Tired of Calling on Music to Ease My Troubled Mind

by Ernie McCray
My goodness.
Evil people slaughter
our children
and all we do is pray
and send loving thoughts
the survivors’ way
and TV punditry
airs it out
this way and that way
and the folks
we vote in
to protect us from such tragedies
suck up to the NRA
and let the opportunities
to deal with this American problem
drift away
like gunshot residue
fading into nothingness,
folks beneath worthlessness,
and when I hear them hem and haw
and withdraw
from conversations regarding
what to do
I feel like doing that
“nah-nah-nah-nah-nah-nah” chant we do
with our hands tapping our ears
when we don’t want to hear bad news
and I try to hear music,
in my “nah-nah-nah-ing,”
any music to drown out
their miserable excuses,
their cowardice,
music with blaring horn sections
and drums setting marching beats,
flamenco dancers
rapidly tapping their feet,
an upright bass in a jazz band
being slapped soulfully,
Yo-Yo Ma on the cello,
Gerry Mulligan, on the baritone saxophone,
Luther Vandross
singing a sweet love song…
Oh, how long
will we let this go on?
Can’t stand how they prolong
doing what it takes
to end this wrong.
Don’t they know that by
continuing to not do so,
the massacres will persist
down the line,
that this wretched form of gun violence
will continue to leave our children dying,
that protecting them should be uppermost
in our collective minds?
I tire of having to “nah-nah-nah” to drown
out the sounds of nothing going down
to keep our children safe and sound,
of having to scream for music
to ease my troubled mind.
Shame on us!
Ernie, very sad but true. Unfortunately, Republicans only care about life when it is still in the womb. After that, they can’t be bothered.