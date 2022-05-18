‘Clothing Swap’ at OB Woman’s Club – Thursday, May 19

This Thursday, May 19, the Ocean Beach Woman’s Club is hosting a “Clothing Swap.”

Here’s how it works:

Bring as much as you want, leave with as much as you want.

Bring whatever clothes and accessories you don’t wear anymore and swap them out for ones you will.

It’s a great way to save money, find incredible clothes, help mother nature, and hang out with friends. No limit to how much you can bring or how much you can take.

Everyone is welcome.

Why shop when you can swap? Happens every 3rd Thursday of the month so if you can’t make this one, mark your calendar for the next. $10. Part of the proceeds go to supporting our OB Woman’s Club.

It’s on from 7 pm to 8:30 pm.

The Ocean Beach Woman’s Club is located at 2160 Bacon Street in OB 92107.