Point Loma – OB Democrats Vote Both Saldaña and Day ‘Acceptable’ for District 2 Candidacy

The Point Loma – Ocean Beach Democrats did not endorse any candidate for their San Diego City Council District 2 endorsement last Sunday and ended up choosing both Lori Saldaña and Joel Day as “Acceptable.”
From their newsletter:
“After four rounds of Ranked Choice Voting no candidate — nor the option for No Endorsement — reached our 60% threshold. Clubmembers then voted to rate the top two vote getters as Acceptable — congratulations to Lori Saldaña and Joel Day.”
Of course, what this means is that Jen Campbell, the Democrat sitting in the council chair for the area, didn’t get the endorsement of a local Democratic club – no surprise there, as the PL-OB Dems supported her recall. And neither did local Peninsula activist Mandy Havlik. (For more info on the club, go here.)
For a brief review of all the candidates for D2, go here.
Isn’t Day a YIMBY democrat… meaning he supports SB9 & SB10 and the luxury/market-rate densification of single family neighborhoods?
Well, he has been endorsed by the Yimby Democrats and other groups; also local supporters include our friend Jon Carr and Dike Anyiwo, the vice-chair of the Midway planners, an outspoken proponent of the dismantling of the 30 foot height limit in the Midway.