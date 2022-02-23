Point Loma – OB Democrats Vote Both Saldaña and Day ‘Acceptable’ for District 2 Candidacy

The Point Loma – Ocean Beach Democrats did not endorse any candidate for their San Diego City Council District 2 endorsement last Sunday and ended up choosing both Lori Saldaña and Joel Day as “Acceptable.”

From their newsletter:

“After four rounds of Ranked Choice Voting no candidate — nor the option for No Endorsement — reached our 60% threshold. Clubmembers then voted to rate the top two vote getters as Acceptable — congratulations to Lori Saldaña and Joel Day.”

Of course, what this means is that Jen Campbell, the Democrat sitting in the council chair for the area, didn’t get the endorsement of a local Democratic club – no surprise there, as the PL-OB Dems supported her recall. And neither did local Peninsula activist Mandy Havlik. (For more info on the club, go here.)

For a brief review of all the candidates for D2, go here.