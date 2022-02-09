Local Engineer in Response to SDG&E’s $3.8 Billion Project: ‘Poles Don’t Cause Fires – It’s the Wires’

One of the reasons SDG&E says its bill are so high, is that the utility company had to take mitigation efforts to prevent their power system from igniting fires in San Diego’s back country.

SDG&E is spending $3.8 Billion on “hardening” their system in East San Diego County. They’ve replaced wood poles with steel and buried lines underground.

Yet, Bill Powers, an engineer with power system experience, interviewed by CBS8, called SDG&E’s $3-billion project – “a boondoggle.” Powers said:

“Poles don’t cause the fires. It’s the wires that hit each other and touch tree limbs and that type of thing.”

Powers added:

“$3 billion with 30,000 meters out there – anyone can do the math and go ‘my god – that’s so much money per customer.”

In its defense, SDG&E claimed to CBS8 that since the hardening of their lines after 2007 wildfires – which were started by their powerlines – the utility has not been responsible for igniting any fires.

Powers countered and said as what SDG&E should have done is given everyone in the far East County a solar system. That way when the winds kick up the power company could shut off the electricity through its wires and everyone would still have power. And, he adds, it would have been a lot cheaper.

Powers added that the reason SDG&E went the more expensive route to harden its lines is because capital improvement projects can be passed on to customers. Powers:

“The ratepayers are going to pay for all of this, but the shareholders are going to benefit from it because profit comes out of these types of projects. …It’s good that – especially in San Diego – people are up in arms because if you don’t like what’s going on now – you better strap on your seatbelt because it’s going to get a whole lot more expensive very quickly.”.

Powers’ advice? Keep the pressure on SDG&E and hound your elected state leaders to let them know that this is not acceptable.