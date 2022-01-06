‘I Think We’ve Got that Sucker Now’

by Ernie McCray

I look back at January of last year and I can’t help but think: “Damn, I hope I don’t experience anything like that ever again.”

Referring, of course to the scene, in the US Capitol Building on January 6, 2021: a vision of huffing and puffing and blowing your house down mentality dialed up a billion degrees, treason in the form of pushing and shoving and smashing and pummeling, a tearing of the fabric of our democracy.

Led by the president of the country where this melee takes place.

In our face.

And this man is still dancing in the street, talking smack about this and smack about that, doing as he pleases, held to no rules, in fact.

I mean Mueller tagged him solidly in a report. He obstructed that thing.

He bullied anyone who questioned him, including the FBI and the like, and got impeached two times. Didn’t mean a thing.

He fired truth tellers and those not loyal to him to a T and held up high those lacking character and pride with whom he conspired and lied and profited from his presidency. Just doing his thing.

And he did all that by simply just doing it. And found, like a ten-year old brat running free in a candy factory, that nobody was going to do anything about it.

But now I see a House Select Committee that’s investigating the January 6th attack and his role in it, with very little holding back, doing what seems to be the right things to do, getting testimony from his close allies and his chief of staff, and acquiring records and info they need to have about who knew what and when and why, about how he watched TV for “187 minutes” while those who worked for him and his daughter pleaded frantically for him to stop the anarchy he had sparked.

To him it was all a lark. And people died while others, Representatives and Senators, hid frightened out of their minds that they might be living in the last moments of their lifetime.

But we, as in “We the People,” in the spirit of bringing this tyrant down, need to

stay abreast of what’s going on, and give our support to the investigating committee, hopefully knowing if he walks free from this, all the emboldening of angry hateful racist folks he’s raised up from out of the shadows, yearning for the “Good Old Days,” we’ll have hell to pay.

We have to, through our representatives, make sure they hand to the Justice Department all that they will need to put this criminal away and let him and his disciples know they can’t destroy what facilities we have in place for inching away at making our country what it should be.

I try not, even as the wishful thinking kind of guy that I am, take my hopes to a “pie in the sky” level.

But I think we’ve got that sucker, now.