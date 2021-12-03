Que Vivan Las Mujeres!

by Ernie McCray

As I listened to

my friend and hero,

Berenice Badillo,

talk about her art

in Chicano Park

a few days ago,

her mural,

“No Human Being is Illegal,”

that was born in her soul,

I hadn’t expected to

hear about

the plight of women

in the Chicano movement

to any extent

but when she

spoke ever so fervently,

still feeling remnants

of a past pain,

about the machismo

that stood in her way

during the days

when she painted

her truths

on the pylons

beneath the Coronado Bridge,

I listened so intently

that, as the park grounds

quaked

from the rumbling sounds

of traffic humming

on the bridge

above the park grounds,

I was, momentarily,

totally fixated on the plight of women

in our world

and transported,

like a character in a lucid dream,

back to the days

when I first

felt such trembling

on the grounds,

back when

muckety-muck-city-father-powers-that-be

imagined a highway patrol substation

as the centerpiece

for a proud Mexican American community,

but the folks of the neighborhood,

brown of skin

stood hand in hand,

tall and strong

and bold

in their resistance

of nonsensical

and heartless plans

to house police

on their hallowed land

and this struggle for dignity,

in a neighborhood

they changed

from Logan Heights

to Barrio Logan,

was won

by both women and men,

daughters and sons of Aztlan:

Latinas/Latinos,

Chicanas/Chicanos/

Heroes/Sheroes –

equals in defeating

the foes

of human decency,

and as time has

moved on

there’s more

women’s art in the park,

with one exhibit

shining a bright light on a truth

that’s too often

kept in the dark,

the reality that

“Women Hold Up Half the Sky.”

That day I left the park

with

“Que Vivan Las Mujeres!”

resonating in my heart.