Few San Diegans Consider Commuting by Bike

By Paul Krueger / San Diego Union-Tribune Op-Ed / August 24, 2021
I’m a veteran cyclist who commuted 14 miles to work and back for years. I’m fully committed to clean air, climate action and reduced use of solo-driver vehicles.
But I believe our city’s current strategy for attaining these laudable goals is misguided, and think it has already backfired by alienating the majority of San Diegans whose support we need.
My reading of public opinion — and what I see every day on our streets — has convinced me that only a tiny minority of San Diegans will ever consider commuting by bike. Most live too far from their jobs. Their routes to work include hills and uncrossable freeways. And their bikes won’t carry their briefcases, lunches and the change of clothes they need at their workplace.
The facts confirm my perspective. The most recent commuter survey by the San Diego Association of Governments, from 2019, reports that a mere 1.2 percent of San Diegans commute by bike. And the city has presented no reliable research showing that number will increase with its current strategy.
But the biggest barrier to biking long or short distances is safety. Bicycling is an inherently dangerous activity’. I’ve survived more than my share of collisions. I was knocked off my bike by a motorist who cruised through a stop sign. I was hit head-on by a wayward cyclist riding the wrong way on a Downtown street. I broke five ribs and my collarbone when I collided with a car in May while cycling on Washington Street in Hillcrest. (Luck}’ for me, the Scripps Mere}’ ER was just three blocks away!)
That’s one reason why I believe no amount of lane striping, “sharrow” signs or “protected” bike lanes will ever convince the overwhelming majority of San Diegans that it’s safe to bike to work, or to take even short trips in traffic on their on their bike.
And they’re right. We will never have enough money to insulate cyclists — or motorists or pedestrians — from injury or death caused by human recklessness. Last year, 30 San Diegans were killed by drunken or drug-impaired drivers. But we don’t demand that automakers put ignition-lock breathalyzers on ever}’ vehicle.
In fact, there’s a spirited debate about whether protected bike lanes, like the ones just installed on Fourth and Fifth Avenues in Hillcrest, actually put cyclists at greater risk. Some riders would prefer to share the road with vehicles, because protected lanes bordered by curbs and stanchions can trap cyclists, leaving them no escape route if pedestrians unexpectedly cross their path.
As for return on public investment, bike ridership is simply too scarce to justify construction costs and the loss of road space caused by many new bike lane projects, especially when cyclists can be accommodated — or already have designated lanes — just a block or two from major thoroughfares.
That’s a big reason I vehemently oppose the city’s ill-reasoned decision to transform North Park’s 30th Street business corridor into a cycle track. Those bike lanes have wiped out hundreds of parking spots, and are already hurting restaurant and store owners who had barely survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plus, the environment clearly suffers when we sacrifice traffic lanes for empty bike lanes, leaving frustrated motorists stuck in congested traffic, spewing greenhouse gases from their idling vehicles.
Those angry motorists will have their revenge. They’ll vote no on the next billion-dollar transit tax because they don’t trust how government planners will spend their money. And they’ll vote against incumbent politicians who responded to complaints with “We know what’s best” condescension.
Paul Krueger is a writing coach, editor, researcher and retired journalist, who occasionally writes for the OB Rag. He lives in Talmadge.
I agree with Mr. Krueger. The level of service degradation we have seen on our local arterials is not acceptable. We need to make our streets faster and easier for automobile travel. It’s awesome living on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard we need more of that on our streets. Can we start building double-decker freeways and giant parking structures too? Population increases and more people need to use their cars so we need to add capacity ASAP. Let’s fix our gridlock!!! Make more highways through our community!
Common sense is lost on some people.
I’m curious as to what the solution is that prioritizes personal automobile travel and where that takes us? Los Angeles built freeways and prioritized personal automobile travel. It got them where they are today. Why would San Diego’s outcome be different? What solutions are being proposed that handle future growth or improve our current conditions? What is the common sense solution to increase capacity on the gridlocked 5-freeway? Do we want to double-decker it or bulldoze some houses and pave over wetlands? What’s the solution?
Nobody is willing to touch the third rail of California politics and argue that the most effective way to address most of our housing and transportation problems might well be to find more ways to stabilize our population in the state. At least in the major cities.
Love to bike, more lanes and infrastructure please!
This. All day this.
Thank you Paul for being a voice of reason on this subject. I grow tired of arguing with bike first advocates about plans to road diet and remove parking. I honestly think that they believe that if we make it so inconvenient to drive a car, that everyone will miraculously give up their cars and turn to biking. This is a pipe dream for the exact reasons you state but they are also not considering the elderly or parents who work 2-3 jobs and have to wrangle children from place to place with very limited time. Being able to bike everywhere is a privilege that many do not have. There are also people like me, who are just not comfortable on them and do not feel safe.
We also need to start thinking about the pollution that a car creates while sitting in traffic caused by all the road diets. Los Angeles is a screaming indication of how people are unwilling to get out of their cars and would rather sit on a freeway for hours. LA is a cluster but people there don’t care.
If San Diego was a small town, I’d be all in on this, but we’re not. It’s great to have the small biking infrastructure improvements to feel safe going to the store, the beach or hyper local locations but to expect people to commute and hope that all these changes will force people to give up their cars is wishful thinking.
I have mixed feelings about 30th St. I don’t bike commute to work since I live in Hillcrest and work @ Naval Base North Island, but I DO enjoy biking around here and the surrounding areas. My wife and I like to bike to North Park, University Heights, Normal Heights, Kensington. Going up and down 30th has been a scary nightmare and with the lanes we feel much safer. It is ironic though that I see less cyclists with the lanes now with the lanes than before. Go figure. Regardless I enjoy it much more now. While I understand the economic impact it will have on the businesses there, should we go back to how it was before and people like me just need to suck it up as far the danger or simply opt not to ride there? That doesn’t seem fair to me either. So what’s the solution?
Here’s an idea. Ride on the roads parallel to 30th St. Why is it so necessary to ride on 30th? Except for a small stretch from Switzer Canyon south to about Juniper, there are roads that parallel 30th one block on either side. I don’t understand this insistence on riding major roads. Why ride Voltaire west of Sunset Cliffs instead of Muir one block away? Same with Santa Monica and Newport. If the goal is to get from one place to another, then plan routes that don’t put your life in danger or frustrate drivers. Common sense is really missing in this discussion.
Paul and TD may be right. I’ve spent decades urging SANDAG and local governments to get serious about creating a regionwide protected bikelane network what would allow a cyclist to get from anywhere in the county to anywhere else in the county without having to share streets or roads with two ton cars or trucks driven by drunk/drugged/distracted drivers. But after we began to see state and local governments beginning to set aside money for rudimentary bike lanes, mostly created by simply painting lanes along city streets, I’ve become discouraged with the results see to date. Large cities like San Diego simply have too many miles of established streets and roads to afford to develop truly safe protected bike lanes, and small cities like La Mesa are just painting stripes on existing streets with any curbs or solid bollards to keep the cars and trucks from drifting into the bike lanes and striking cyclists. As Paul points out, the ride share of bicyclists continues to be minimal, just like the ride share of residents using the trolley and buses remains well below 5%. As TD points out, perhaps these visionary efforts might have better chances in smaller rural cities, but those city’s probably won’t have the tax base or funding sources to create bike lanes or transit oriented developments.
Cycling is incredibly dangerous in urban environments and works best in protected small communities like Davis, CA. The USA is not Holland, and even in the Netherlands, a Dutch friend’s elderly mother died biking in her small town. Painting stripes on roadways is an illusion
of safety for cyclists, easily shattered by “drunk/drugged/distracted”automobile drivers, not to mention cratered pavement. What’s happening to businesses along bike-reconfigured 30th Street is folly equivalent to newly-constructed infill apartment complexes without parking spaces. Whatever happened to the idea of really improving mass transit — quantity and frequency?
That’s my mantra too, Frances. Improve mass transit – quantity and frequency. They manage to do this all over Mexico and Central America, you’d think we could do it too.