An Out of This World Moment with Steph Curry

by Ernie McCray

The other day

I was distracted

from

the troubles of the world,

via the NBA,

in a glorious way,

watching Steph Curry

trying

to break free

underneath his basket,

looking for a quick score

instead of getting

to where he’d need to be

to fire off one of his

deadly 3’s

like a quickdraw

gunfighter

in the Wild West

territories,

but he got smacked

like a sudden

heart attack

and before

he landed on his back

he kind of looped

the ball

towards the hoop

in the midst of all that

like there was

nothing to that

and the shot went in

and he got

up and shot

a free shot

wearing a grin

that said

he expected

that shot to go in,

a grin

in appreciation

of his own|

breathtaking athleticism

and it

put a smile

on that face of mine too.

Just from the enjoyment

of a moment or two

away from

a world

that’s singing the blues.