An Out of This World Moment with Steph Curry

by Ernie McCray
The other day
I was distracted
from
the troubles of the world,
via the NBA,
in a glorious way,
watching Steph Curry
trying
to break free
underneath his basket,
looking for a quick score
instead of getting
to where he’d need to be
to fire off one of his
deadly 3’s
like a quickdraw
gunfighter
in the Wild West
territories,
but he got smacked
like a sudden
heart attack
and before
he landed on his back
he kind of looped
the ball
towards the hoop
in the midst of all that
like there was
nothing to that
and the shot went in
and he got
up and shot
a free shot
wearing a grin
that said
he expected
that shot to go in,
a grin
in appreciation
of his own|
breathtaking athleticism
and it
put a smile
on that face of mine too.
Just from the enjoyment
of a moment or two
away from
a world
that’s singing the blues.
