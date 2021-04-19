Digging 83

by Ernie McCray

There were times

when I was 82

that 83

didn’t seem in the cards

for me,

as Covid-19

had come on the scene

causing a run

on ventilator machines,

not caring a wit

whose clock it cleaned,

didn’t matter

if you were a pauper or a queen,

or Jack Sprat and his wife

who could eat no lean,

red or yellow,

black and white

you were precious

in its sight,

makes you,

when you go to bed at night,

forget the mundanity

of not letting the bedbugs bite

and I decided,

in my fright,

to follow the rules

regarding what to do

based on

what people in the know

asked us to do

but some of us

flat-out refused,

seen on the news,

defending their rights

to not be able to breathe

with child-like attitudes of

“You’re not the boss of me!”

and it was this pristine

category of idiocy

that made me wonder

if I’d I make it to 83.

But I went

with what

I considered wise

and cancelled from my life

hugging and fist bumps

and pecks on the cheeks,

no outings

with my grandkids

or games of hide-and-seek,

a lot of reading and writing

and watching TV,

a bit of acting,

and Zooming

to stay in touch

with my community

and maintain my humanity

in a world that proceeded to be,

where injustices

against my people

stayed alive

after so many centuries;

where a sick president

didn’t miss a beat

crafting maniacal atrocities –

but the citizenry rose

and went to the polls

in droves,

easing some of our cares and woes,

allowing

a smattering

of decency

to sweeten the air,

like a touch of sugar

in coffee or tea.

Hmmm,

I’m digging 83.