Gov. Newsom Deploys National Guard to Protect State Capitol

From 13CBS-Sacramento

Gov. Gavin Newsom has deployed the California National Guard in Sacramento to protect the State Capitol ahead of the presidential inauguration.

In the week since the attacks on the U.S. Capitol, the FBI has warned capital cities around the nation of potentially armed protests as inauguration day nears.

On Thursday, Newsom announced a series of actions the state is taking to “bolster security.” The governor said California’s State Operations Center is working with federal, state and law enforcement to assess threats and share intelligence “to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here.”

As part of that response, Newsom signed a General Order authorizing the deployment of 1,000 national guard personnel to protect “critical infrastructure,” including the Capitol.

“Let me be clear, there will be no tolerance for violence,” Newsom said in a video message. “California will take every necessary measure to protect public safety and our democratic principles and to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here.”

The FBI Sacramento Field Office issued a statement Thursday about the preparation for any potential violence related to the unrest at the nation’s Capitol.

“Our personnel, including special agents, bomb technicians, evidence response teams, tactical teams, intelligence teams, and others are ready to support investigations and respond to potential threats within the 34 counties FBI Sacramento serves, including the state capitol,” Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan said.

Special Agent Ragan said anyone with information about violence and criminal activity may call their office at (916) 746-7000. You may also dial ?1-800-CALL-FBI (1-?800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and information. You may also submit information online at tips.fbi.gov.

As part of the steps to bolster security, Newsom said the State Operations Center will be operating around the clock and the Law Enforcement Coordination Center will be activated to its highest level.

On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol and Department of General Services installed a six-foot chain-link fence around the State Capitol. This fence is in addition to permanent barriers that surround the Capitol and fences that were installed this summer during police brutality protests.

In a statement, Newsom said the state is going with social media companies “to make sure that their platforms are not used by hate groups or domestic terrorists to organize or spread misinformation, disinformation or propaganda.”

Over the summer, 500 National Guard troops were sent to Sacramento to protect critical infrastructures such as the county jail and utility facilities during George Floyd protests.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said the National Guard does not use less than lethal weapons. Every gun a national guardsman has is loaded with real ammunition.

A few months before, in March, the National Guard was deployed to Sacramento to help distribute food at food banks and protect vulnerable populations.