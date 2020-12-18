Nuts and Bolts of Recall Campbell Campaign

The folks who are mounting the Recall Campbell campaign have issued a recent update:

“The campaign to recall Councilmember Jennifer Campbell has begun. The notice of intent to circulate a recall petition will be published in early January. As required, within five days of publication, Jennifer Campbell will be served with the notice of intent.

The petition will begin to circulate – signatures of resident registered voters of District 2 will begin to be gathered – 21 days after the date of publication. We will then have 99 days to collect a minimum of 13,553 signatures.”

Nuts & Bolts of the Recall

Within 10 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention and statement, the proponent(s) shall file with the City Clerk a copy of the notice and statement.

Within five days after the date of publication of the notice of intention and statement, the proponent(s) shall cause a copy of the notice to be served, personally or by registered mail, on the official whose recall is sought.

Within 14 days after the publication of the notice of intention to circulate a recall petition, the official whose recall is sought or their designated representative may answer to the statement. Such an answer shall be 300 words or less in length.

Twenty-one days after the publication of the notice of intention and statement, the petition may be circulated among the voters of the City for signatures by any registered voter of the City, for recall of the Mayor or City Attorney, or registered voters of the District, for recall of Council members.

Before a recall petition may be submitted to the Council, it must contain the signatures of at least 15% of the registered voters in the City, for officials elected by Citywide vote, or in the district, for Council members elected by district vote.

Each voter signing the petition shall sign it in his or her own handwriting: Place of residence, including street and house number, or other designation from which the location of the place of residence can be readily ascertained. Post office box numbers, business addresses, or mailing addresses are not permitted and, if used, shall make that voter's signature invalid. Only a person who is a qualified registered voter at the time of signing the petition is entitled to sign it.

A recall petition shall be filed with the City Clerk by the proponent(s). The petition shall be filed not more than 120 days after the date on which the notice of intention to circulate was published.

Within 30 days from the date of filing of the petition, the signatures on the petition shall be verified by the Clerk.

Once the petition is presented to the Council, the Council shall immediately call a special election. The election shall be held not less than 90 days after adoption of the ordinance calling the election, but not later than 180 days after such adoption.

