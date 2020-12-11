None Dare Call It Treason

Staying up late last night, I spent a good amount of time trying to wrap my brain around this Republican effort to use the Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 election.

The fact that over half of the Republican representatives in Congress and 18 GOP states attorneys general have filed “friends of the court” briefs in support of the Texas AG’s suit to overturn the 20 million votes of people in four battle ground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia has made me livid.

I searched for analogies and comparisons and parallels in an attempt to grok it all, to understand what it really meant, despite the frivolous nature of the law suits, and especially what it meant to the rest of us.

The Reichstag fire came to mind. So did the firing on Fort Sumter.

After the burning of the German parliament building – the Reichstag – in 1933, Hitler blamed the “arson” on a Dutch communist – and used the fire as a pretext to claim that communists were plotting against the German government. Back then, the German Communist Party was one of the larger political parties in the country. Hitler was then able to have an emergency decree issued that suspended civil liberties, which allowed the government to institute mass arrests of communists, including all of their parliamentary delegates. With their rivals gone, the Nazi Party went from having a plurality to a majority, thus enabling Hitler to consolidate his power. We know what happened after that.

So, perhaps the burning of the Reichstag is like Trump burning down the election and blaming it on “rigged” ballots and fraudulent votes. And now with the suit, he’s jumping on the bandwagon and has become the director to undo the election and install him, the loser, as the winner. Holding on to power at all costs, is his goal, as was Hitler’s.

Or perhaps, the Fort Sumter analogy is better.

Months prior to the existence of the Confederate Army, the South Carolina militia fired on Federal troops at Fort Sumter at the entrance to Charleston Harbor. The Fort’s resistance, the siege, and subsequent surrender by the United States Army is usually seen as the start of the American Civil War.

Before the Fort surrendered, its resupply became one of the first crises of the administration of the newly inaugurated President Abraham Lincoln following his victory in the election of November 6, 1860.

The rebels were against the election of Lincoln; now, the Republicans are against the election of Joe Biden. Instead of firing on Fort Sumter, the Congressional rebs are firing on the US Constitution at the Supreme Court, not at the mouth of Charleston.

By attacking the validity of the 2020 election, these Republicans – again, over half of the GOP in the House and all 18 state’s AGs – they are assaulting the very principle that holds this nation together: free and fair elections. Without free and fair elections, we don’t have a democracy. And without democracy, America is not America.

It’s more than fealty towards Trump. These “grown ass men and women” – as MSNBC’s Brian Williams called them last night – have signed on to a suit that declares the election was wrong and it should be thrown out (by ditching the votes from WI, MI, PA and GA) – which would make Trump re-elected. Voiding the will of the people. Voiding 20 million votes. This is voiding the US Constitution.

Never mind that the suit has no chance of going anywhere. It doesn’t have facts, it doesn’t have the law – and it tries to clobber the concepts of federalism and states’ rights – which normally the GOP love. The suit is based on Texas telling the four states that it didn’t like whom they chose for president.

Despite its weaknesses as a legal document, the suit does other very dangerous things. It’s an opening salvo against the rest of us, the 80 million who voted for Biden. It’s telling us they don’t care who we voted for. They don’t care who won fair and square. That’s seditious. As the Pennsylvania Attorney General said in his state’s response to the suit, it’s a “seditious use of the judicial process…”

It’s power they’re after. And the suit gives more credence to those false claims of rigging and fake ballots. Which, apparently, 75% of Republican voters believe.

Blatantly not accepting the election results is a blatant attack on our democracy. On our founding documents.

What do you it when one part of the government tries to overturn a free and fair election won by another part of the government?

You call it treason.

And we will not forget who signed onto this treasonous attempt to overturn our democracy. They will be held accountable.