Mayor Gloria Proposes 5 Month Extension With SDG&E – City Council Votes Today Wed.

From the San Diego Union-Tribune, Wed., Dec. 30, 2020

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has worked out a proposed extension of the city’s soon-to-expire franchise agreement with San Diego Gas & Electric that will add just over five months to the current deal — through June 1.

Gloria will present the proposed extension before the City Council in a special meeting scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“I urge the City Council to support it during their special meeting tomorrow,” Gloria said in a statement. “I thank SDG&E for working with me in a collaborative process.”

In order for the proposed extension to go into effect, the city council has to approve it on a two-thirds vote — meaning at least six of the council’s nine members have to vote yes.

“This extension will create certainty and continuity for ratepayers and provide the City with the time we need to craft new terms for the next franchise — one that will help us protect residents and businesses, strike the best deal for taxpayers, and achieve our climate goals,” Gloria said. “All options are on the table.”

Officials at SDG&E confirmed the June 1 extension but declined further comment.

