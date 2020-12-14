In a Sabino Canyon State of Mind

In a Sabino Canyon State of Mind

by Ernie McCray

My mind,

in these times,

often drifts

to Tucson.

Home.

Home to me

and home

to Sabino Canyon,

grounds that are sacred to me,

a place

where I’ve always felt

loose, comfortable,

and free

to be me,

remembering

as a boy

swimming

in its pools

and streams,

and hiking its trails

entertaining

lofty hopes

and dreams

and life’s burdens

brought on by

the color of my skin

melted away from me,

momentarily

like sap

flowing from a

sugar maple tree

and I’d breathe in

the fresh air

from the Sonoran Desert’s

soothing breezes

and winds,

and like an innocent

nestling bird

I gave in

to learning over time

how to spread my wings

and soar high above the hate

and drift on the winds

of love’s delight,

finding that “little light of mine”

Sunday School teachers

talked about all the time,

telling us to

let it shine,

let it shine,

let it shine.

And I did

and learned how to live life

in a Sabino Canyon state of mind.