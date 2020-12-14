In a Sabino Canyon State of Mind
by Ernie McCray
My mind,
in these times,
often drifts
to Tucson.
Home.
Home to me
and home
to Sabino Canyon,
grounds that are sacred to me,
a place
where I’ve always felt
loose, comfortable,
and free
to be me,
remembering
as a boy
swimming
in its pools
and streams,
and hiking its trails
entertaining
lofty hopes
and dreams
and life’s burdens
brought on by
the color of my skin
melted away from me,
momentarily
like sap
flowing from a
sugar maple tree
and I’d breathe in
the fresh air
from the Sonoran Desert’s
soothing breezes
and winds,
and like an innocent
nestling bird
I gave in
to learning over time
how to spread my wings
and soar high above the hate
and drift on the winds
of love’s delight,
finding that “little light of mine”
Sunday School teachers
talked about all the time,
telling us to
let it shine,
let it shine,
let it shine.
And I did
and learned how to live life
in a Sabino Canyon state of mind.
