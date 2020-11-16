It feels So Good Calling Arizona my Home

by Ernie McCray

I’m so proud

of Arizona,

my home state,

for the mood I’m in.

For something

other than

its beauty

which I’ve basked in

since who knows when,

having hiked among its

Saguaros

and along the lovely trails

in Sabino Canyon,

in the Old Pueblo

when I was a little boy

not many years old;

having slept

among the Havasupai

next to a waterfall

in the Grand Canyon

when I was barely

thirty years old;

having witnessed

sunrises and sunsets

that soothed

my mind and soul

as I dealt with

Arizona’s crimes

against my “kind,”

against my very humanity,

a burden on my dignity,

on my desire to live free…

And over the years

I’ve fought back tears

feeling the state

would never shed itself

of its hateful ways,

watching it grudgingly

honor Martin Luther King

with a holiday

in his name,

observing in a state of shock

when it removed

Chicano Studies

from its schools

with not as much

as a hint of shame.

And when it opened

an outdoor jail facility

on the desert floor,

touching the limits

of what it’s like

to be inhumane,

I thought Arizona

would never change –

and then it stepped up to the plate

in our troubled society

and knocked one out of the park

for human decency,

being counted

when the country faced a crisis

where right was needed

to conquer a wrong.

Seeing Arizona

taking on

flushing a demon

from the White House

where he never belonged

fills me with a form

of pride

I didn’t know I owned.

It feels so good

right now

calling Arizona

my home.