Feeling Warm and Sunny

by Ernie McCray

It’s such a warm

and sunny feeling

to sense

human progress

in the air

like the other day

in a Zoom meeting

with a few athletes

at the U of A

about inclusion,

human beings being

valued for who they are,

me sharing

how, in my day,

there was little to no interest

in social

or political change,

how we athletes, in the main,

just played our games.

But this generation of young

ball players

and runners

and swimmers

and divers

and the like

at the U of A

are “woke”

to humanity’s

needs today,

eager to have a say

even when

they don’t feel up to it,

acknowledging

any bias they might possess

so they can begin dealing with it,

building up the courage

to stand up to

those who’re

slow in getting with it

or don’t want to get with it,

opening themselves

to a culture

or belief unlike theirs

to better understand it,

collaborating

and building the trust

needed to

look at the world

in order for them to change it,

coming to know that

it will have to be done

inch by inch

bit by bit,

that they,

because it’s

a never-ending pursuit,

will not have

an easy time with it,

that they just have to do

what they can in their lifetimes

and let generations down the line

carry on with it.

Oh, they are so with it.

And I can’t help but feel

warm and sunny

just thinking

about all of it.

So grateful and glad

simply

for living to see it.