Trump Plots Coup D’Etat If He Doesn’t Win – Promises ‘Continuation’ and Makes Plans to Install Loyal Electors

From what Trump declared on Wednesday, we should all be memorizing the definition of a coup d’etat. When asked by a reporter at a White House press conference, Trump refused to say he would commit to a “peaceful transfer of power,” if he lost the election. Get rid of the ballots, he said, there won’t be a transfer, just a “continuation” of his power.

Coup d’etat is French and according to Wikipedia:

“A coup or coup d’état is the removal of an existing government from power, usually through violent means. Typically, it is an illegal, unconstitutional seizure of power by a political faction, the military, or a dictator.”

The Urban Dictionary shortens the definition:

“The overthrow of the current establishment, by dissidents within the government.”

So, just what did Trump say? His wording was jumbled but clear as day. He said:

“Get rid of the ballots, and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it. And you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

He preceded that threat with saying:

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster —”

He was claiming that if he lost the election, it will be because of fraudulent mail-in voting and not because more Americans voted against him.

This is not the first time Trump has made such comments. Chris Wallace of Fox News in July asked him whether he would accept the results of the election if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins. Trump said, “I have to see. Look, you — I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time, either.” He also said something akin to that during the 2016 election.

Yet, Wednesday’s “comments” – there were a threat and a pledge – not simply “comments” or “remarks” – have to be taken seriously and literally. Some pundits afterwards said, ‘don’t be distracted’ – he’s just trying to rattle us and make us panic as he casts doubt on the legitimacy of the November election.

Perhaps we could just chalk it up to more Trump ramblings, but that is a huge risk. Especially in light of the reporting that Trump’s minions are already discussing plans with Republican legislators in battleground states about nominating loyalist electors who would all cast their Electoral College votes for him, bypassing the actual vote results in their states.

The peaceful transfer of power has been called the “hallmark” of our American democratic republic. Over 240 years since the nation’s founding, the defeated presidential candidate concedes defeat and shakes the hand of the winning candidate. Never before in that 2 and a half centuries has a president or presidential candidate ever made such a statement. For that would have been considered treasonous.

With Trump’s refusal to commit to that, he is actually plotting an illegal, unconstitutional take-over – a seizure of power. That, my friends, is a coup. And with the recent revelations by the Atlantic magazine of what Trump’s acolytes are plotting in those states controlled by Republican state legislators, we can see in broad daylight the plans for the seizure.

When presented with Trump’s threat, candidate Joe Biden was shocked, and he facetiously blurted out, “What country are we in?” Joe was so taken aback, he uttered, ” I don’t know what to say.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), called it “unthinkable and unacceptable.” His full tweet: “Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable.”

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the manager of Trump’s impeachment earlier this year, tweeted:

“This is how democracy dies. A president so desperate to cling to power that he won’t commit to a peaceful transition of power. That he seeks to throw out millions of votes. And a Republican Party too craven to say a word. But we will fight back. America belongs to the people.”

Trump wants to install a new Supreme Court Justice because, as he said Wednesday, the election results will end up at the Supreme Court, and that’s why he and Mitch McConnell are rushing through with the nomination vote before the election. He said, “I think this will end up in the Supreme Court. And I think it’s very important that we have nine justices. It’s better if you go before the election, because I think this, this scam that the Democrats are pulling — it’s a scam — the scam will be before the United States Supreme Court. And I think having a 4-4 situation is not a good situation.”

For months now, Trump has been undermining the legitimacy of mail-in voting, both in the media and the courts. An unprecedented number of Americans are expected to vote by mail for November’s election due to the coronavirus pandemic and Trump has been pushing misinformation related to voting practices, and that Democrats and the media are themselves plotting to steal the election through fraud. Psychopaths often accuse their enemies of the very things they’re doing.

The first presidential campaign debate will be held next Tuesday night and one of the topics will be the integrity of the election. What will Trump say then? It doesn’t matter – he has already outlined his plans. Biden was asked in June if he had thought about what might happen should Trump refuse to concede. Biden responded to Trevor Noah of The Daily Show that the military would intervene. “I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said.

Trump has made other moves as part of his plot to stage a coup if he loses. At a campaign rally, he claimed the only way he could lose was if the election was “rigged.” Clearly, part of the coup plot is to deligitimize the election. He plans to have law enforcement deployed at election sites and even told supporters to vote twice – which is of course illegal. The chairwoman of the Federal Elections Commission, Ellen Weintraub, took offense at Trump‘s Wednesday suggestion that the ballots were “out of control“ and that he wanted to “get rid“ of them. She said in a tweet:

“In case anyone is unclear on the concept, in the United States of America, we do not ‘get rid of‘ ballots. We count them. Counting the ballots — *all* the ballots — is the way we determine who leads our country after our elections. The only way.”

This country has never been in this situation before. We held elections during the Civil War, during World War I and II, during the Great Depression. But now with the pandemic, the flailing economy, police shootings and Black Lives Matter protests – Trump is plotting to use all of it to seize power. He’s planning a coup d-etat. Memorize its definition.

Pundits, politicians and the press all are saying the only way to respond to Trump’s threats is to ensure Biden wins by a huge margin.

Yet, there are other ways, time-tested, to resist dictators and dictatorship. Dust off your copy of our Declaration of Independence and read it. For the people, by the people and of the people means we the people are the final arbiters of any election. And at the very least, we all ought to channel the revolutionary heroes of 1776.

