My Sunshine on Cloudy Days

by Ernie McCray

To feed my spirit

every now and then,

in moments,

nowadays,

I find myself,

singing “My Girl”

like I’m on stage

with the Temptations,

because “hey,”

like David Ruffin

and them,

I’ve got a woman who

makes me feel like

“I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day” too,

somebody who “when it’s cold outside,

makes me feel

“I’ve got the month of May” too,

somebody who

puts me in a

Zip-a-dee-doo-dah

Zip-a-dee-ay

attitude too:

Maria Ester.

My honey, my squeeze,

my bae, my boo,

my bright warming sun

on these days

of uncertainty

that make us sing the blues,

afraid to watch the news,

writhing in a powerful strain

of emotional pain

that has us swirling dizzily

in the boisterous winds

and howling rains

of a man-made hurricane

born out of lunacy…

But, lucky old me,

I get to weather

this storm

with a godsend,

my best friend,

a woman

who’s in|

with me

until the very end

although we move

to different beats

and tempos

and rhythms,

she being one

who takes on things

like a lovely hummingbird

going in every direction

at the same time

in the blinking of an eye,

me being one

who lets the game come to me

before I take off and fly,

like a red-tailed hawk,

soaring in the sky,

taking stock

of when to

do what it must do –

But differences

need not be interferences

so, I catch up with her

when she slows down

and, of course, she’s already

raring to go

when I come around

and we just go with

love for each other

that has no bounds,

a love I feel

every time

she looks at me

like she’s pleased

at what she sees,

the same

“Hubba Hubba” and

“What you doing tonight?”

look I give her

whenever I please;

a love illustrated

in pinches and winks

and playful pokes

and inside jokes,

in how we cry about the same things,

and how we sometimes

laugh uncontrollably

at the silliest things,

just for the sake of it,

and mostly

how we, in our daily lives,

have kept our eyes on the prize:

a world that’s easy on the eyes.

Oh, it’s with pride

that I have an angel at my side

as I seek shelter

under the dark heavy clouds

hanging over our world today

and the more

the downpour

batters us

the more I appreciate

that

I’ve got sunshine

on these cloudy days.

I can’t help but say to myself:

“You’re a lucky man, Ernie McCray!”