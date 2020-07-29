Let an Old Man Hip You to Something

by Ernie McCray

I’ve always

thought of myself as hip,

up on things,

tuned in, with it, aware.

And then along comes a serious health scare

seemingly out of nowhere

and I’m feeling a bit square,

not so tuned in

and with it

and aware

because when I got word

that we could maybe

bring this deadly disease

to its knees

by wearing masks

and not getting too

close to each other

and washing our hands frequently,

never in my wildest dreams

could I have ever conceived

that we would

run around willy-nilly

and outraged

at being hipped

to how to keep ourselves

alive and safe:

refusing to cover our face,

some toting guns,

decrying the rules of the day,

on the steps of the capitol of their state;

standing shoulder to shoulder

at the beach

and rubbing against each other

in bars and cafes;

not giving a damn

that they might contaminate grandma

who’s of the age

most likely to die

from this dreadful plague.

I saw none of that coming my way

because I believed

we Americans

were the kind of people

who felt that, in spite of

our many shortcomings,

when we put our minds to a problem

there’s nothing we can’t achieve,

no obstacle

we can’t move out of our way.

I thought we were going to give it all we’ve got

in some kind of “American Way.”

“Yeah, right,” is about all I can say

about that today.

But let me hip you to something.

To how we need to understand

that we need to get as healthy as we can

since covid-19

is but one of the crises

that we have to face.

Hey, we’ve got a

political/economical system

that’s flat on its face

and issues around race

that are forever in our face

and Mother Nature

is revving up

to put on a show someday

of weather extremes

that will be the talk of the Milky Way –

all to say

we’re in the bind

of our lifetime

and we can’t

address such life determining challenges

without being strong of body

and strong of mind,

and that can’t happen

if we’re “double daring”

a killer bug to “cross a line”

like we’ve lost our mind.

That’s not hip anytime.

But what it’s come down to

is the hippest thing we can do

at this time:

wear a mask

and wash our hands

and keep a distance between us

at all times.

For the wellbeing

of all of humankind.