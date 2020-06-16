Del Mar to Ban Drones in Some Public Areas

By Sheila Pell / San Diego Reader / June 16, 2020

A new ordinance regulating the use of drones in Del Mar will take effect on June 17. The rules will “add to guidelines set by the FAA,” a city report says. While the Federal Aviation Authority regulates and sets guidelines for drones, local governments can control some aspects.

However, the areas available for local regulation are limited.

Poway restricts drone usage during emergencies. Chula Vista has limits on police and fire department use of drones related to privacy or harassment. San Diego prohibits reckless flying. Oceanside and Carlsbad rely on federal standards.

Del Mar takes it a step further. “I’m very pleased to see Del Mar getting out in front of this issue, and getting some rules on the books before we have conflicts and clashes,” said council member Dwight Worden last month when the ordinance was introduced.

Clem Brown, environmental sustainability and special project manager, said the city will ban drones in some public areas “where we didn’t want recreational hobbyists to operate.”

