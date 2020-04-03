The OB Plague Walkabout, Part 2

By Joaguin Antique

Things continue to get weirder in Ocean Beach as the Covid 19 virus ramps up and the response becomes more serious.

It sounds like the new normal is going to be required masks for people who are outside of their homes. Police officers and traffic control officers continue to block access to beach parking lots, parks, trails, and the shoreline.

Most businesses are shuttered but a few restaurants continue to offer food and brew to go. Count Poma’s, Bar 1502, OB Kabob, Hungry Lu’s, Culture, Hess, and the Third Corner among them.

This reporter went on walkabout on 4/2/20 and took the accompanying pictures. Strict social distancing was maintained at all times. Other people walking around were almost all keeping a distance from each other and most had a smile and kind word for their fellow community members.

The pier parking lot is now completely empty, on total lock down except for occasional police cruiser.

A kind person on Bacon Street has been sewing face masks and offering them up for free to other locals. He or she kept replenishing the masks throughout the day.

The James Gang, as always, has an interesting topical shirt hanging in their window.

The down time for non-essential businesses is allowing shop owners to repaint their store’s signs, catch up on deferred maintenance, and in the case of the new CBD store that will be in the old Electric Chair space, prepare for an eventual opening.

Over on Sunset Cliffs, the space that housed Pepe’s Italian restaurant is up for lease. Hard to imagine anyone wanting to start a new restaurant in this climate.

Someone cut the yellow caution tape at the Orchard Street stairs and this couple took advantage of it to walk on down.

The taped off stairs at Santa Cruz cove didn’t stop these people from violating the rules and sitting on the sand.

Our feathered friends are maintaining social distancing on the wall near the pier parking lot, or are they? See the red circle enlarged below and you’ll find some scofflaws breaking the rules.

Uncooperative bird brains.

If you know where to look, there are still a few places that are empty of people where you can enjoy an ocean view.