Search Begins for New Police Chief for San Diego — Public Survey and Forums Set: District 2 Friday, Jan.12 at Pt Loma Library

The City of San Diego has started its search for the Police Department’s next chief of police. And the city has devised an an online survey to gain feedback and has organized public forums on the search for each council district.

The District 2 forum will be Friday, Jan. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Point Loma Library located at 3701 Voltaire St. (San Diego, CA 92107). Councilwoman Jen Campbell will be co-hosting the event.

Community members are also asked to complete the survey — www.surveymonkey.com/r/T2M9X73 — to share their opinions about the qualities and characteristics they’d like to see in the next chief of police.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, who was promoted to the top position in 2018, officially announced his retirement in 2023 and will complete his service in June 2024. Nisleit joined SDPD in 1988.

The complete schedule and locations for the forums can be found on the Chief Recruitment webpage, www.sandiego.gov/police/next-police-chief.

Here’s the Community forum schedule for the other districts:

Council District 7 had its forum this past Monday, Jan. 8;

Council District 1 – Thursday, Jan. 11: from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13: Council District 8 Community Forum from 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Jan. 16: Council District 9 Community Forum from 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17: Council District 5 Community Forum from 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18: Council District 6 Community Forum from 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23: Council District 4 Community Forum from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24: Council District 3 Community Forum from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Community members who are interested in participating in the meetings are encouraged to RSVP online; however, an RSVP is not required to attend. Language interpretation and accessibility services are available during the meetings upon request.

Candidates for the job will undergo a series of interviews, including one conducted by a panel of community leaders nominated by City Councilmembers and Gloria.

The city council’s official process to hire a new chief calls for the mayor to appoint a candidate to be confirmed by the council.