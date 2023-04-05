Bothered, Yeah, Right

by Ernie McCray

Wow!

Somebody

finally

indicted

a man

who can’t open his mouth

without committing

a major crime,

after a lifetime of thuggery

of all kinds,

and one of his attorneys

is talking about

how we

should be

bothered by

a comeuppance

that’s been way overdue

for a hell of a long time.

Dude must be

out of his mind.

Bothered.

If I was bothered

nobody would know it

from the Grand Canyon-sized smile on my face

when I heard the news

that the actual arraignment,

the fingerprinting

and plea making

and all,

had taken place.

I’m about as bothered

as I’d be

after some ice cream

and a bite of some delicious key lime pie,

or as bothered

as I’d be

if my chronic back pain

suddenly went by-bye,

or as bothered

as I’d be

if a hungry lion

was chasing me

and just, when it thought

it had me,

fell in its tracks

with a pulled hamstring.

Seeing this man being held accountable

makes me want to

dance and sing

with a soulful horn section

congas

and strings.

All to mean

how can anyone

be bothered

by a master criminal

receiving his due,

somewhat giving credence

to the

“No one is above the law”

point of view?