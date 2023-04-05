Bothered, Yeah, Right

by Ernie McCray
Wow!
Somebody
finally
indicted
a man
who can’t open his mouth
without committing
a major crime,
after a lifetime of thuggery
of all kinds,
and one of his attorneys
is talking about
how we
should be
bothered by
a comeuppance
that’s been way overdue
for a hell of a long time.
Dude must be
out of his mind.
Bothered.
If I was bothered
nobody would know it
from the Grand Canyon-sized smile on my face
when I heard the news
that the actual arraignment,
the fingerprinting
and plea making
and all,
had taken place.
I’m about as bothered
as I’d be
after some ice cream
and a bite of some delicious key lime pie,
or as bothered
as I’d be
if my chronic back pain
suddenly went by-bye,
or as bothered
as I’d be
if a hungry lion
was chasing me
and just, when it thought
it had me,
fell in its tracks
with a pulled hamstring.
Seeing this man being held accountable
makes me want to
dance and sing
with a soulful horn section
congas
and strings.
All to mean
how can anyone
be bothered
by a master criminal
receiving his due,
somewhat giving credence
to the
“No one is above the law”
point of view?
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Sometimes it’s the poets among us that say what we all feel. Thanks Ernie.