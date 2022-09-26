We Have to Collectively Save Our Democracy

by Ernie McCray

This democracy

of ours

is seen

as an experiment,

one where every citizen,

more or less possesses

the right to life and liberty

in a pursuit for happiness.

But one would be negligent

not mentioning that this experiment

has lacked a hypothesis

by which

America could test

probabilities for success,

this neglect

leaving some people,

from the beginning,

behind the rest

when it comes to equality and liberty,

while other folks,

just from the color of their skin,

were in like Flynn

in American society,

meaning the experiment

has been a testament

that it has been forever tampered with

by nationalist White supremacists,

many of them terrorists,

animated confederate flag wavers

known in the past for

lynching and tarring and feathering,

emerging now, after being quieted

for a while,

as emboldened barbarians

who buy into lies

like flies

attracted to the lights

of an insect trap,

proud victims of a “Big Lie”

that sent them rampaging

through a government building

which landed them in prison

as traitors to their nation,

scary human mutations

bent on destroying the experiment

like a scientist

emptying the contents of a test tube

into a hazardous waste container,

having never believed in the undertaking

in the first place,

signaling, to the believers

in the intent

of the experiment,

that we collectively

have the responsibility

for saving our democracy

or watch it sink like a ship at sea,

gurgling and gasping,

a monumental loss to humanity,

especially now

when facts and truths

are more and more

viewed with disdain

in this Land of the Free.

And we begin this rescue mission

in November

when we vote again,

in numbers like we’ve never voted before

and then, more than ever before,

we pressure those we voted for

to honor the experiment

more than it has ever been revered before.

Remembering someone’s wise words:

“Democracy is Not a Spectator Sport.”

We can never take our eyes off the prize.