How Can We Weather the Storms of Climate Change If We Don’t Change?

by Ernie McCray

Oh, the weather.

Winds and snows

and tornadoes

wreaking unspeakable harm,

while, at the same time,

we pray for the rains to fall

to protect us from

firestorms

that transform

our woodlands

into acres of

charred terrain,

its flames

leaving towns

as darkened

burnt-out memories.

Mother Nature

flexing,

reacting to whatever

comes into play

in the vastness

of her atmosphere,

compelled by what

we do or don’t do,

to melt the ices

causing the seas to rise

and the winds to blow

with forces

that more and more

seem to have

no boundaries,

making the fires move

at unbelievably fantastic speeds –

all of it

right before our very eyes,

eyes slow to recognize

that we need to take

what’s happening seriously,

that it is only going to increase

in intensity

especially considering

that, basically,

we’ve turned our back

to utilizing

more sources of environmentally

sustainable energy

that can better help us

confront the changes

in our climate,

which begs the question:

“How can we weather

the storms of climate change

if we don’t change?”