Oh, the weather.
Winds and snows
and tornadoes
wreaking unspeakable harm,
while, at the same time,
we pray for the rains to fall
to protect us from
firestorms
that transform
our woodlands
into acres of
charred terrain,
its flames
leaving towns
as darkened
burnt-out memories.
Mother Nature
flexing,
reacting to whatever
comes into play
in the vastness
of her atmosphere,
compelled by what
we do or don’t do,
to melt the ices
causing the seas to rise
and the winds to blow
with forces
that more and more
seem to have
no boundaries,
making the fires move
at unbelievably fantastic speeds –
all of it
right before our very eyes,
eyes slow to recognize
that we need to take
what’s happening seriously,
that it is only going to increase
in intensity
especially considering
that, basically,
we’ve turned our back
to utilizing
more sources of environmentally
sustainable energy
that can better help us
confront the changes
in our climate,
which begs the question:
“How can we weather
the storms of climate change
if we don’t change?”
