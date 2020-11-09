America, Who the Hell Are We?

America, Who the Hell Are We?

by Ernie McCray

Whew!

Wow!

What a ride!

I was about

to explode inside!

I mean

as a dreamer

I had thought

this election

was going to be taken

in a landslide,

that we were going

to kick Trump’s behind

from here

to wherever

he may have come from

and instead I’ve

been relying on

every form of meditation

I can call on

to keep from being

sent to a mental institution,

feeling like I’ve been a contestant

in a “Holding Your Breath Competition.”

But we won.

leaving us Americans

with a question:

“Who the hell are we?”