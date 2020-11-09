America, Who the Hell Are We?

America, Who the Hell Are We?

by Ernie McCray

Whew!
Wow!
What a ride!
I was about
to explode inside!

I mean
as a dreamer
I had thought
this election
was going to be taken
in a landslide,
that we were going
to kick Trump’s behind
from here
to wherever
he may have come from
and instead I’ve
been relying on
every form of meditation
I can call on
to keep from being
sent to a mental institution,
feeling like I’ve been a contestant
in a “Holding Your Breath Competition.”

But we won.
leaving us Americans
with a question:

“Who the hell are we?”

