America, Who the Hell Are We?
by Ernie McCray
Whew!
Wow!
What a ride!
I was about
to explode inside!
I mean
as a dreamer
I had thought
this election
was going to be taken
in a landslide,
that we were going
to kick Trump’s behind
from here
to wherever
he may have come from
and instead I’ve
been relying on
every form of meditation
I can call on
to keep from being
sent to a mental institution,
feeling like I’ve been a contestant
in a “Holding Your Breath Competition.”
But we won.
leaving us Americans
with a question:
“Who the hell are we?”
