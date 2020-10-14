Pray for Trump?

by Ernie McCray

There are folks praying

for the president

to get well

and I can only exclaim,

“What the hell?”

considering that

when I got word that

that he had covid

after he has recklessly

in line with his modus operandi

laughed at it

and scoffed at it

and lied about it,

not giving a whit

as to how

to be safe from it –

I cried tears of glee

and succumbed

to a laughing fit,

in my hysteria

feeling a sense of relief

like a knife

had been removed from my throat,

like a man near drowning

being rescued

from a sinking boat,

like a penniless soul

coming into possession of a

million-dollar banknote…

I have no rationale

to wish a monster

such as him well.

having looked on

horrified

for years now

at what he’s like

when he’s hearty and hale,

how he’s made life on earth

a hailstorm

of living hell,

how he thinks of himself

and nobody else,”

how he, already

a major cause of

a pandemic’s spread,

jumped out of his hospital bed

hopped up on meds

endangering the lives

of his protectors

who were in a car seat

in front of him

and at his side

on a joy ride,

how he’s

planning political rallies

where rules to wear masks

and maintain social distances

will be set aside

as death tallies rise,

how he’s

rigging an election

and fanning racial divides

as he sides

with police power

as opposed

to “Black Power,”

aiding and abetting

White terrorists

with messages

to “Stand back”

and stand by,”

at the ready

to hear from him

when they can create

a bit of mayhem

in their quest to

“Make America Great Again,”

their coveted holy grail.

So I fail

to see

how I could ever

pray for such

a menace to society

to get well.

But if he recovers

and other

sick people

overcome the virus as well,

because they

get the same treatment

that was given him,

there would be no end

to the good wishes

I would bestow

upon them –

with an

exuberant:

“Amen!”