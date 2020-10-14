Pray for Trump?
by Ernie McCray
There are folks praying
for the president
to get well
and I can only exclaim,
“What the hell?”
considering that
when I got word that
that he had covid
after he has recklessly
in line with his modus operandi
laughed at it
and scoffed at it
and lied about it,
not giving a whit
as to how
to be safe from it –
I cried tears of glee
and succumbed
to a laughing fit,
in my hysteria
feeling a sense of relief
like a knife
had been removed from my throat,
like a man near drowning
being rescued
from a sinking boat,
like a penniless soul
coming into possession of a
million-dollar banknote…
I have no rationale
to wish a monster
such as him well.
having looked on
horrified
for years now
at what he’s like
when he’s hearty and hale,
how he’s made life on earth
a hailstorm
of living hell,
how he thinks of himself
and nobody else,”
how he, already
a major cause of
a pandemic’s spread,
jumped out of his hospital bed
hopped up on meds
endangering the lives
of his protectors
who were in a car seat
in front of him
and at his side
on a joy ride,
how he’s
planning political rallies
where rules to wear masks
and maintain social distances
will be set aside
as death tallies rise,
how he’s
rigging an election
and fanning racial divides
as he sides
with police power
as opposed
to “Black Power,”
aiding and abetting
White terrorists
with messages
to “Stand back”
and stand by,”
at the ready
to hear from him
when they can create
a bit of mayhem
in their quest to
“Make America Great Again,”
their coveted holy grail.
So I fail
to see
how I could ever
pray for such
a menace to society
to get well.
But if he recovers
and other
sick people
overcome the virus as well,
because they
get the same treatment
that was given him,
there would be no end
to the good wishes
I would bestow
upon them –
with an
exuberant:
“Amen!”
