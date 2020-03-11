The Heartbreaking Tragedy of Bernie Sanders

By Scott Stephens
The outcome was nearly inevitable, but it was still painful, nonetheless. On Tuesday, March 10th, Bernie Sanders made his last stand. If the United States is ever to become a democracy again, a younger version of Bernie Sanders will have to lead the way. But at this point, with the majority of wealth held by so few individuals, it’s conceivable that Bernie may be the last of his kind.
Just like the last election, the establishment wasn’t about to risk letting Bernie go any further. This wasn’t just the DNC putting on the brakes; it involved almost all the major media outlets. Even MSNBC gave Sanders almost no support. Ironically it comes back to the same thing that Bernie has been preaching all these years, the ultra-rich having a disproportionate say in the electoral process.
Bernie was too old to run. If inaugurated, at 79, he would’ve been eight years older than the next oldest president to take the throne, Donald Trump who was 70 at the time he was inaugurated. A democracy needs a young, vibrant leader. Obama, Clinton and Kennedy were all in their 40s when they took office. Jimmy Carter was in his young 50s. Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan, the two oldest presidents at the inauguration, were both about 70 years old. Bernie was nearly a full decade older than that. But Sanders was the real deal. He was authentic and because of that, he was loved by so many. Most progressives knew he was past his prime even during the last election. We wished and hoped for another charismatic candidate like Barack Obama, but more progressive. But as unbelievable as it seems, there was no one to match the appeal of the principled man from Vermont.
Do you feel the politics of this self-proclaimed democratic socialist so radical? Sanders platform contained four main ideals:
1. Higher taxes on the ultra-wealthy
2. Medicare for all
3. Free college for all
4. Green new deal to combat global warming
None of these programs could be considered radical in any way. In the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, the top federal income tax rate never dipped below 70%. Most Americans would agree, that period was the best of times for this country. This period was a time in which we built our schools, our roads and had ample leisure time. No one called the United States of America socialist at that time.
Every other developed nation in the world offers universal healthcare. The United States is the only first-world country that has yet to implement free or near-free healthcare. Is this a radical idea? The obvious answer is certainly not!
Currently, 24 countries offer free education to their citizens. These include France, Brazil, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Panama, Egypt, Malaysia and many more. It always baffles me how so many pro-American nationalists don’t feel we can do what so much of the world is doing. Is health care a radical idea? Are all of those countries above socialist? Of course not!
With all of the compelling scientific evidence on global warming, is protecting the environment a radical idea? Only to the companies that stand to lose some of their enormous profits. To the rest of us, it’s certainly not a radical idea.
Overall it’s a pretty tough case to make that Bernie Sanders is radical. His progressive politics are extremely fair to everyone and bring about important changes that are so necessary right now.
So what else did Bernie propose? A new tax on individuals with a net worth of over 32 million. High-speed Internet for all. Gun safety. Legalization of marijuana. Fairtrade. Wall Street reform, and so on. If you go down the line issue by issue, most Americans agree with Bernie.
The media and the DNC have never given Bernie a fair shot. Democrats are very lucky that Sanders isn’t driven by his ego the way many politicians are. He has a strong moral compass and an abundance of common sense. Therefore he has never ventured out to lead a third-party run. He realizes this would be a disaster and guarantee another Trump victory. Self-control and modesty may well be his best asset. It takes great inner strength to pass up the opportunity of a third-party run. That’s the kind of person Sanders is.
Whoever the next great progressive leader might be, they will need to promote policies very similar to what Bernie has been advocating all his life. The progressive agenda is not radical at all. It’s right in the center of where we need to be. To the left of democratic socialism is communism. That is not something Bernie or progressive Democrats advocate. To the right of this center should be the politics of those like Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Biden has been handed the baton. Like Sanders, his better days are behind him. It is hard to fathom that the Democratic Party cannot put forth a younger, more vibrant candidate than Joe, who is now 78 years of age. That’s just flat out too old. The establishment now has the two candidates they wanted. They will win with either of them. Joe Biden is anything but progressive and he won’t rock the boat. The oil and financial sectors would love to see Trump reelected, but their second choice now doesn’t look too bad to them. Once Sanders and Warren exited their nightmares subsided. Life is never fair.
So what to do now? I would hope the answer is obvious to every Democrat or independent. Vote for sleepy Joe, of course! The alternative is an absolute disaster. It’s a tough time for those of us that believe in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and folks like Warren and Sanders. The big change we are all looking for isn’t going to happen in this next election. But we need to vote blue up and down the ballot, locally and nationally. Progress usually happens in small increments. Electing a Democratic president is a big step in the right direction. We need to turn the Senate blue and expand that beautiful blue in the House of Representatives. Until we have a strong majority in both places, we are not going to see a true progressive in the White House.
Bernie Sanders is truly a great American hero. You have every right to shed some tears in regards to what happened on March 10th. It was a very sad and tragic day for America. These are not good times. By now, let’s wipe those tears and carry the torch that he has ignited. He gave it everything he had. Let’s do the same!
The United States remain a center/right country.
It is not ready yet for Bernie and his philosophies, as good as they are.
As a progressive, i voted for Joe Biden, hoping he could win where Bernie could not against Trump.
A new younger Bernie will be around in time and maybe by then the country will be ready for national health care and other things.
May God Bless Bernie.
I will support Biden for one reason: Bernie cannot defeat Trump , in the 2020 election that is my primary concern.
Bernie would have won 40+ states. This article is spot on…. He represents the majority, or populace. Biden it has to be, but he is right of center.
Would’ve? If he can’t beat Biden, how will he beat Trump? Not all of us want to live in Sweden….
If Bernie made the ticket I was resigned to voting for Trump come November. Now at least I have some equally bad candidates to choose from.
I don’t think it’s fair to equate democracy with progressivism or wealth redistribution or free stuff. And democracy doesn’t speak to any particular policy on the environment.
Democracy purely means representation. If anything the nomination of Donald Trump represents democracy at it’s purest. That someone can get the votes despite the party establishment and despite special interest spending. And now the people have voted to nominate Biden over Sanders and everyone else.
I sincerely hope that people vote for representatives that match their best vision of the future, up and down the ballot, and not blindly based on party affiliation as you suggest.
Hey trigger! Just want to remind you that Hillary Clinton received nearly 3 million more popular votes than whats-his-face. So WTF kind of statement is this? ” If anything the nomination of Donald Trump represents democracy at it’s purest.”C’mon, dude, think about what you’re saying.
Frank You’re right The election of rump was not democracy . The popular vote should rule rump lost the election because of the electoral college, which is something I fail to understand. I believe it was set up for slave holders so they could vote for their slaves an oligarchy. Which is what we have now.
I said “nomination of Trump”.
If you want to have a discussion about the electoral college and over-representation of more rural areas, then let’s do that. But keep in mind both candidates knew the rules going in and campaigned as such. And Trump’s team clearly had the winning strategy to get people in the right places to cast their ballots for him.
If it were a popular vote election, both candidates would’ve used a different strategy, and who knows what the result would’ve been. You may as well complain about the world series after the fact because your losing team scored more runs despite the other team winning the 4 games.
Yep, goodness how quickly we forget the popular vote…guess it doesn’t mean much these days! Thx Frank, for that.
Thx, Trigger, for advocating people vote for the individual vs the party, but Biden shows signs of early dementia, clearly not a wise bet, and you side-step the fact that currently, thx to the electoral college and party campaign spending, we don’t have a democracy- regardless of what one hangs that on – wealth inequality, etc. So suggesting that democracy is based on representation is a bit of a red herring: we all know that, but its just not what we currently have.
I am literally weeping for Sanders. If I get a write-in, it will be Sanders. I believe we DO have those younger candidates out there, but guess what? Because of the structure of our politics, they just don’t get a voice. And you are right, national media are absolutely culpable in this: inequality in exposure. But then, its always money that talks, right? And so we cycle back to Bernie.
Maybe a good time to take the $18 (avg) that may have gone to Bernie and consider donating to movetoamend.org
In my opinion the root of all evil in politics is what SCOTUS has decided about money is speech & corporations are people. I am embarrassed as to what the modern day republican party has become as far as being whored out to the biggest donors. Let’s get the $$$,$$$,$$$ out of politics!
Senator Elizabeth Warren is younger than the three men and would be a better president.
I agree. It’s sad she was caught in the middle.
She’s much more pragmatic than Bernie, and she’s intelligent. But alas, us voters are not.
Free things don’t come so easily. There will have to be trade offs that many would not sign on for. As a for instance, education in Germany may. E free, but you have to qualify for it and as you progress through the phases of your education, people get seeded out. Or maybe a better way to put it is people get directed down a path that is indicated by their performance on some test. Want to be a lawyer but didn’t perform well, too bad, no law school for you. Couldn’t cut it on the test, forget being a doctor. Education is way too expensive, I agree. But free? Does it really need to be free? That’s not progressive, that’s revolutionary and things aren’t so bad that we need a revolution. We do need covid testing kits, however.
Every dollar invested in early childhood education returns four to nine dollars. Every dollar invested in the GI Bill has returned seven dollars. Do we get that back making bombs or giving tax cuts to the richest or subsidizing the fossil fuel industry?
He’s not selling early childhood education, he’s selling free college. Do we really need to be spending tax payer dollars teaching everyone calculus?
I generally don’t support fossil fuel subsidies or military spending either, but that’s a separate conversation.
Actually, Scott Stephens, why do I feel your expression of regret for what might have been with Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee for President is unseemly hasty? Life has not yet left the body, after all, and Bernie will meet Biden one-on-one on the debate stage Sunday night. If we tune in, I think we will all learn then what we have truly lost in this stampede to faux-electability.
It’s a darn shame what the DNC did to Bernie. Again.
He still has such a movement, I do hope a younger version of him comes along shortly.
It seems to be cruel what they are doing with Biden, clearly in the early stages of dementia. Looks like we are voting for a Vice President this campaign.
I fear of how capable Joe is stand in a debate with a fire balling blowhard like President Trump.
God help us all.
Sanders had a chance to build bridges for the short time he was the front runner in Nevada. Instead he decided to taunt the very people he needed by tweeting he was going to burn it down. His constant us vs them along with hiring a completely awful senior campaign staff this go around was his downfall. The enemy of the perfect really is the good for Sanders and his camp. And the lengths they go to to make excuses and blame others for losing rather than looking introspectively is why zero ground was made in the last 4 years.
Voters are not the establishment.
yo, yes, y’all…and any other y words you gotta throw…you, yours, yus… the mission of the prophet is to deliver the message, then, up to us to deliver… historically classic, so, get to it people…ain’t nobody gonna save ya but you…and your VOTE. SO VOTE, #!$%””?+!!!!!, that is keyboard jargon for , well, you know, all that sh!t…
and the Bern, god bless ya man, your message is powerful and will not be forgotten by this thankless bunch of consumer milleniums, sorry milleniums, but you are so consumer..it breaks our hearts, eat the fruits of your parents…so sorry about all the jet flights across the continents for world peace…
ps, sorry about all the jet flights across the continent for world peace, but now we have skype, WhatsApp ( the most hacked site on planet earth, with bitcoin) umm, FaceTime, umm , others…
My site would be called: MYFACE: LICKIT.: modern digital consumer idiots can actually lick their phones and be counted/controlled in genomes, viruses, votes and consumer data… wow
as for oldness for electability… I venerate oldness… I venerate my elders, I look to them for wise counsel, they have seen a lifetime of events, , enough to draw some critical syntheses here and there…I respect that…
ps, even the old alzheimer folks have a voice, and I listen…even to future defunct Prez DT…
there is a time for all things, same for BS (Bernie Sanders)
I am always looking to the future, learning from the past, but living in the present,( basically no option there.. ) gotta love it…