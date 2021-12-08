Remembering Baby

by Ernie McCray

Baby

came into our lives

near the turn of the century

about eighteen years ago,

out of nowhere,

it seems,

a kitten

tramping through

our yard

and hanging out

on our front porch,

perhaps sensing

that she was at the right place

and she was so right

as Nancy, the mother

and the wife

in our house

was the animal kingdom’s

queen

as she fed the neighborhood’s

feral cats

and made trips

to Project Wildlife,

with injured animals

and birds with broken wings,

a regular routine

but it was our twins,

Tawny and Nyla,

who brought Baby in

and none of our pets

have brought us more love

than this wonderful being

who loved snuggling

and kisses

and any

contact with humans,

receiving such

from three generations

of us:

Nancy and me,

our children,

all three,

and their kids.

Baby

will be missed

but, Marley,

one of the grandkids,

a kindergartener,|

painted a picture

to keep her alive

as a memory.

Rest in peace,

little sweet

Baby