Remembering Baby

by Ernie McCray
Baby
came into our lives
near the turn of the century
about eighteen years ago,
out of nowhere,
it seems,
a kitten
tramping through
our yard
and hanging out
on our front porch,
perhaps sensing
that she was at the right place
and she was so right
as Nancy, the mother
and the wife
in our house
was the animal kingdom’s
queen
as she fed the neighborhood’s
feral cats
and made trips
to Project Wildlife,
with injured animals
and birds with broken wings,
a regular routine
but it was our twins,
Tawny and Nyla,
who brought Baby in
and none of our pets
have brought us more love
than this wonderful being
who loved snuggling
and kisses
and any
contact with humans,
receiving such
from three generations
of us:
Nancy and me,
our children,
all three,
and their kids.
Baby
will be missed
but, Marley,
one of the grandkids,
a kindergartener,|
painted a picture
to keep her alive
as a memory.
Rest in peace,
little sweet
Baby
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
The loss of a dear pet can blindside you like nothing else. Had a great dog named “Baby” even though I’m a cat-lover. She got along great with the cats, with kids and people – just not with other dogs.
And you lose so many in a lifetime but they stay in your soul forever.