What a Federal Government Shut Down Will Mean for San Diego

The federal government will shut down Sunday at 12:01 a.m. if lawmakers do not act.

What will it mean for San Diego County?

Most federal employees would be immediately furloughed without pay.

it will affect the roughly 115,000 military personnel in San Diego County

in San Diego County Nearly 380,000 people received food assistance in the county in September.

A shutdown would also affect national parks, potentially the closures of Cabrillo National Monument or Joshua Tree National Park,

With nearly 200,000 people not being paid within the County, the ripple effect could be tremendous. All the markets, gas stations, restaurants and other stores and businesses that live off the incomes of their customers could take hits.

What about rents and mortgages? Insurance payments?

According to San Diego Axios:

Among the five congressional districts that include San Diego County, along with portions of neighboring counties, the shutdown could hit 64,000 civilian workers, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Federal workers constitute 3.6% of the metro region’s civilian workforce. There are roughly 115,000 military personnel in San Diego County, according to the San Diego Military Advisory Council’s latest economic impact report.

Those workers have always collected back pay after the government reopens, but that doesn’t stop the immediate effects of going without a paycheck, particularly if the shutdown stretches.

Plus in California:

A shutdown could mean the 142,000 federal civilian employees in California, more than any other state, will be furloughed or required to work without pay.

California is also home to 163,000 active duty military personnel who could be forced to work without pay.

972,418 families in the state who receive federal food assistance could see lost or reduced benefits.