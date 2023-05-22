San Diego’s Sunset Cliffs Park : A History — At Gaslamp Museum, Wed., May 24

Kathy Blavatt at Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House

Sunset Cliffs Park meanders along a mile and a half of San Diego’s coastline, beckoning tourists and locals alike. These stunning cliffs inspired Albert Spalding, sportsman and visionary, to create a park in 1915 for all to enjoy.

Many have left their mark in the century since, including the mighty Pacific Ocean. John Mills, an enterprising land baron, restored the original park, only to have it fall into neglect during the Depression and World War II. It became a popular spot for pioneering surfers and divers in the postwar boom. The park’s colorful sunsets and landscape attracts artists, children and others that enjoy beauty.

Join us for our next “History Talks!” Lecture on Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. Author Kathy Blavatt grew up on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and married her husband Ray at Villa Surf above Sunset Cliffs’ Garbage Beach.

She has personal insights and knowledge of Point Loma’s beloved Sunset Cliffs Park history. Kathy, a historian, relates many of the park’s transformations back to 1900 and looks to its future. She also talks about the visionaries, the Theosophists, WWII, watersports pioneers, horticulturists, and others that left their loving marks on the park and the adjoining community.

Kathy has authored seven books, given many lectures, is an Ocean Beach Historical Society board member, and has been active in the community. She has a passion for local history which she loves sharing with others. Her favorite statement comes from Sunset Cliffs Park’s extraordinary founder Albert Spalding, who said, “The park is for all to enjoy.” Countless visitors have enjoyed the park since it opened in 1915.

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. Come hear history come alive!

Lectures are free for GQHF Members, $5 for the public. Limited seating. Zoom simulcast will also be available!