A Holiday of All Holidays

By Judi Curry

Eleven years ago one of the darkest moments in my family took place. It wasn’t a death – although it felt like one – it wasn’t a terminal illness – although it felt like one – it was worse. My two great-grandchildren, Riley – age 2 ½ and Noah, age 1 years old were kidnapped by their father and taken to Australia.

Their mother, my granddaughter had no idea what had happened for some time, but when she found out she went to Australia to attempt to have them return to America.

Money talks in Australia, and unfortunately we did not have the money to counteract the system that was handling the custody case. My granddaughter, through many lies and fake paperwork, was only allowed to see the children two days a week. Not only did I lose my great-grandkids, I also lost my granddaughter, because she was not going to return to the US without her children. The toll it took on them; on my daughter and basically the entire family was indescribable. Not being able to see these precious young children grow up was heart-breaking. They were only allowed to visit the US one time, 4 years ago, and having them return to Australia was heart-breaking.

Fast forward now to December, 2022.

Riley is now 14; Noah is 12. They had requested a return to the United States and went through the right channels. My daughter spent hours and tons of money to hire the best attorney she could find in Australia. She worked through an attorney in Calabasas who had contacts in Australia, and with his help, her perseverance, my granddaughter’s articulate descriptions of why Riley and Noah’s had such desire to return here, an agreement was reached. The agreement isn’t perfect, but for the first time in 11 years the children are returning to the US PERMANENTLY! They will arrive on Wednesday and it is the best Christmas present that we could ever receive.

My family and I want to thank all of you that knew about the situation that offered prayers, good wishes, and support during the past 11 years. Without the positive vibes from all of you this ordeal would have been worse than it was. You helped carry us through the worst years of uncertainty that we have ever experienced. We want to wish you a very happy holiday season, no matter which ones you celebrate.

May you be safe, healthy, and enjoy being with your friends and family.