District 2 Community Forum for City Council Candidates at Point Loma Library — Monday, May 9

Early voting for the June 7 primary starts 30 days before the election. And the San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board is hosting a series of live and in-person community forums for San Diego City Council candidates.

These events, which will occur both in person and via Facebook Live, will give community members the chance to hear the candidates answer a range of questions from members of the Editorial Board as well as ask questions of the candidates themselves.

Masks will be provided and are encouraged for in-person attendees.

District 2 Community Forum for Candidates

Monday, May 9, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Point Loma/Hervey Branch Library, 3701 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92107

Candidates:

Incumbent council member Jennifer Campbell,

community volunteer Mandy Havlik,

public policy educator Joel Day

former California assemblywoman and professor Lori Saldaña.

As of their writing, the U-T editorial board was awaiting a response from dentist/professor Linda Lukacs.

For information of other city council district forums, go here.