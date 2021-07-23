The Way We Were – Ocean Beach in the Spring of 2020 – A Photo Gallery



Here is a jog down ol’ memory lane, from the Spring of 2020. A photo gallery to remind us all of the way we were. (Most recent up front.)

Posted June 2, 2020

April 16, 2020

Who needs to maintain physical distance when you can eat a sandwich, and drink a beer on the street? Probably shouldn’t judge though. Maybe these people all live together. (photo by Joaquin Antique)



Even this dog was masking up, but I think he was stoned. (photo by Joaquin Antique)



When all the days seem to run together it’s good to have a neighbor who will help you stay oriented. (photo by Joaquin Antique)

When all the days seem to run together it’s good to have a neighbor who will help you stay oriented. (photo by Joaquin Antique)

This short-term vacation rental at Abbott and Brighton appears to be shut down, and perhaps a risky venture. (photo by Joaquin Antique) This short-term vacation rental at Abbott and Brighton appears to be shut down, and perhaps a risky venture. (photo by Joaquin Antique)

Close to home, OB Elementary is also locked up tight. (photo by Joaquin Antique)

Close to home, OB Elementary is also locked up tight. (photo by Joaquin Antique)

Old Town was almost completely empty the other day, though handmade tortillas were still being cranked out by a masked worker at Cafe Coyote. (photo by Joaquin Antique) Old Town was almost completely empty the other day, though handmade tortillas were still being cranked out by a masked worker at Cafe Coyote. (photo by Joaquin Antique)

San Diego Harbor looks like a lake with hardly a ripple. From this spot there was not a single moving boat spotted over a half hour period. (photo by Joaquin Antique)

San Diego Harbor looks like a lake with hardly a ripple. From this spot there was not a single moving boat spotted over a half hour period. (photo by Joaquin Antique)

Speaking of masks, Seams to Me on Bacon looks like it’s ready to provide you one in a jiffy. (Photo by Frank Gormlie)

April 8, 2020

Photographer Jim Grant has captured the stark new reality for Ocean Beach.

Here’s Newport Avenue, the main business street of our beloved seaside village. (From San Diego)

April 3, 2020

The pier parking lot is now completely empty, on total lock down except for occasional police cruiser.

A kind person on Bacon Street has been sewing face masks and offering them up for free to other locals. He or she kept replenishing the masks throughout the day.

Someone cut the yellow caution tape at the Orchard Street stairs and this couple took advantage of it to walk on down.

The taped off stairs at Santa Cruz cove didn’t stop these people from violating the rules and sitting on the sand.

Our feathered friends are maintaining social distancing on the wall near the pier parking lot, or are they? See the red circle enlarged below and you’ll find some scofflaws breaking the rules.

Uncooperative bird brains.

If you know where to look, there are still a few places that are empty of people where you can enjoy an ocean view.

March 25, 2020



March 19, 2020

March 17, 2020



Folks line up at OB People’s Food. Only 20 customers allowed in the store at a time, one goes out another one goes in. (All photos by Bob Edwards unless otherwise noted. )

Here are more photos taken today, St. Patrick’s Day – Tuesday, March 17-, in Ocean Beach.

This is how the village and some of the local markets, restaurants and businesses appear during the coronavirus shut-down.