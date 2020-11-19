Just Another COVID Power Trip

Straight Up With a Twist
By Edwin Decker
I received a few moderately angry emails in response to the tone my last column. The emailers believed I was downplaying the mortal dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the record, I am not against all the measures taken, however I do worry that the harm of these rolling shutdowns may exceed the harm of the virus – not the least of which is relinquishing too much power to government. And shortly after the writing of that column, I had an encounter in a bar and grill that reinforced my concerns.
November 7, 2020 (Red Tier) – With my trusty disposable mask (that I never dispose of) firmly affixed, I asked the hostess if a seat at the bar was available. I knew it was a long shot but the bar is my natural habitat and I really didn’t want to sit alone at a table. As expected, it was full, so she sat me a shorty in the dining room.
Given its low height, I’m guessing it was a wheelchair table, which wouldn’t normally be a problem if the chairs had been short too. However, all the other tables were cocktail tables, and the only seats available were bar stools. Whatever, I thought, these are the times in which we live and ordered an Ultra because, you know, I have my modeling career to consider.
While sitting on my tall stool hunched over my short table taking sips from my tasteless, beer-like beverage, I scoped the bar which was about 15 feet away. So close and yet so far, I thought. The counter was about 80 feet wide and occupied by two couples and three individuals, with all groups being separated by 10 or 15 feet each.
To my delight, two of the individuals departed at virtually the same time leaving a wide swath of bar unoccupied. Sweet! I thought and asked the floor manager if I could move there.
“No problem,” he said, so I picked up my beer, coaster, menu and backpack and set up shop at the rightmost stool. Upon arrival, however, the bartender gruffly asserted that I could not sit yet because it needed to be sanitized.
“So sorry,” I said, and pulled my beer, coaster and menu off the bar so he could do a quick spray and wipe after which I could put my stuff back down. But he did not wipe it down. Instead he left to serve a walkup customer, then fiddled with some paperwork, then returned – with me still standing holding my beer, coaster, menu and backpack – and spat, “You need to go back to your seat!”
“I’m confused, I said. “The manager told me it was ok to sit here.”
“I have to sanitize it first!” he blurted.
“No problem, I’m in no hurry,” I said, still holding my beer, coaster, menu and backpack.
“You have to go back to your seat now!” he barked, the contempt in his voice as clear and jagged as Heisenberg’s blue meth.
Resisting the urge to inform him that catching COVID-19 from inanimate surfaces is highly unlikely, I skulked back to the midget table. Five minutes passed, then ten, then fifteen as he moved back and forth, serving some people, stocking items, not busy, just steady, and with plenty of opportunities to do a quick spray and wipe.
I couldn’t help but think he was punishing me for something. I mean, unless Bartendersaurus Rex was planning on douching the underside of the counter, the lower footwall, the purse hooks and the spot on the floor where the previous customer’s Covidian-addled feet were resting – he had plenty to get it prepped.
Such are the times in which we live, I thought, at which point the waitress approached to take my food order. I was going to ask for wings but the idea of hunching over a messy basket of buffalos, at a munchkin table, from a highchair, didn’t sound the least bit relaxing. So I apologized to the server and asked for my tab.
“No worries,” she said, delivered my check, and sped off to take care of a busy dining room.
I knew it would be a while before she could get back to me, and seeing the bartender wasn’t busy in that moment, I approached the – still to be sanitized – bar and, with a little terror on my tongue, asked Captain Grumpy if I could get a pen to close my tab.
He said something inaudible due to the blaring music but assumed it was in the realm of, “Coming right up,” because, well, what other way is there to respond to a customer who needs a pen to close out his tab?
But after about five or more minutes, with no pen being supplied or seemingly sought, I thought maybe he misheard me. So I asked again, “Hey barkeep, can I borrow a pen?”
That was when it got weird.
“I told you,” snapped Dr. Jerkyl, “I can’t hand a pen over the bar! Go back to your seat and I will bring it to you.”
“Sorry man, I didn’t hear you,” I said, and once again slithered back to the kiddie table.
A few minutes later he arrived with the gift of ink and snottily remarked, “Things are different now, I can’t just hand you a pen over the bar.”
I remember thinking, Can’t hand a pen over the bar? Is that really a rule?
Turns out, it’s not. A guy I know who works told me later that it’s his rule. And yeah, I know, this is a long-winded way to make a point, but this is why I worry. There will always be people who abuse authority. Whether presidents, governors, mayors or bartenders, some people will flaunt whatever power falls into their laps.
And friends, COVID-19 just flopped a lot of power into a lot of people’s laps.
Edwin Decker (of Ocean Beach) is not a licensed therapist or psychologist. In fact, his only qualification is the 25-plus years as a bartender listening to the liver-aching of desperados and dipsomaniacs. Heed his advice at your peril.
Send questions to ed@edwindecker.com
{ 21 comments… read them below or add one }
Is this a serious article? So sorry to hear that you were inconvenienced in a bar, in the middle of a pandemic. Do you realize how selfish you sound?
Perhaps you’ll get some sympathy from the family members of the 250,000 people who have died from this virus?
Man up and do the right thing. It’s people like you, with stories like this, that are fueling and prolonging this pandemic. You only have yourself to blame.
You DO know already Ed’s articles are supposed to be taken with a sense of humor. You know this from his pieces you read in SD City Beat and SLAM before that. And stories like this are not prolonging anything and I have are time believing you truly think that.
You really need to keep better informed. CDC now says virus can live on surfaces up to 10 days. Unless this some kind of joke, or sarcasm that no one gets. You appear to be just another selfish American that puts a slight inconvenience above the health of your country. If everyone just followed the suggestions of the CDC for maybe a month this could be contained, and life could return to somewhat normal quicker.
How you connect this to government control is just flat out stupid.
You already know about his sarcastic sense of humor from his articles in SD City Beat.
There is NOTHING funny about this pandemic and the damage it is doing to lives and the economy in general. Quit being an apologist for this clown.
To quote every comedian everywhere: “too soon!”
I have lost people close to me to Covid, either from the disease itself or from suicide due to depression. Also have friends who are now sleeping in their cars (some of whom my never get back on their feet). I work in a pretty unsafe environment so my chances of getting it are pretty high. Yet none of that means there is no humor to be had. I’ve been reading his columns for years and always enjoyed them so I don’t get people who don’t get him.
Hey, Hey, Hey….take it easy on Eddie! All he wanted to do was get a seat at the bar. The floor manager should have directed Grumpy at the bar to clean and polish the area for this customer not give attitude or better yet get out the clean wipes and do it himself.
Where is the place so those of us that want to avoid Mr. Personality do not patronize this spot? Or, maybe the CDC rules will make it shut down and that will take care of that!
I will not take it easy on Eddie. He deserves every hateful comment that will come his way based on this “article.” We all need to do the right thing and follow the guidelines, not whine about not being able to sit at a bar. Grow up people!
Hateful? Hmm… might be some online anger management classes for you Sam :-)
De-fund bartenders who have an attitude!
Poor Sam. So upset at this article.
Wasted space on the Rag.
Why give voice to freaks who think this is government control?
Really, a seat at the bar?
Someone needs to wipe down the Rag to get rid of his virus!
“the harm of these rolling shutdowns may exceed the harm of the virus”
That is where you lost me. This is T??MP propaganda, word for word. I read the last two contributions from this author, and found them pretty logically shaky, but opinion is what the ‘Rag is all about (aside from education and winning the war for the allies) so I gave them a skim, shook my head and went on with my day.
This piece reeks of the kind of moral rot exemplified by the inner circle at the White House, reflected by a callous individual who does not seem to think that a quarter of a MILLION deaths is a mild inconvenience that could be eclipsed in impact by rolling shutdowns.
A pox on this guy, Editor Dude.
Sam, you off all people should know that Edwin Decker is hardly a Trump supporter.
Actually I meant Peter.
Wow, what a great illustration of Ed’s point. This is what the pandemic has done. People like Sam, the lizard, and Eric feel completely free to be abusive, insulting, and condescending because they feel they have the moral high ground here. What a crock of shit.
The crazy thing is, if they are “in the know” enough to even be familiar with The Rag, they are “in the know” enough to be familiar with Ed Decker’s ramblings for City Beat. They either enjoy being offended, or are more about being part of a cause than actually reaching the goal of that cause. Virtu signaling at its finest.
Ed is the point.
Pot, meet kettle.
I wouldn’t give this place the time of day.
OMG, who ARE these people hating on Ed Decker?
This was a hilarious piece in an admittedly strange, unsettling and tragic time. Everyone knows many are sick or have died from the ‘rona or have lost friends or loved ones to it and we are all afraid.
But the image of Decker with his backpack and strange beer sitting in a tall chair alone at a weird little table, eying the comfort of a vacant seat at the bar, was very human and very funny. I am grateful to laugh out loud at ANYTHING these days. Ed Decker’s righteous churlish critics have massively missed the point of his story.
People lack a sense of humor and are kinda dumb. The irony being they know who he is and his schtick. They are more about virtu signaling than they are about a solution to the cause. I’ve been reading his columns for years and always found him funny. Also I get sort of a morbid pleasure seeing the angry reactions from people who are offended by him.