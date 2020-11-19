Just Another COVID Power Trip

Straight Up With a Twist

By Edwin Decker

I received a few moderately angry emails in response to the tone my last column. The emailers believed I was downplaying the mortal dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the record, I am not against all the measures taken, however I do worry that the harm of these rolling shutdowns may exceed the harm of the virus – not the least of which is relinquishing too much power to government. And shortly after the writing of that column, I had an encounter in a bar and grill that reinforced my concerns.

November 7, 2020 (Red Tier) – With my trusty disposable mask (that I never dispose of) firmly affixed, I asked the hostess if a seat at the bar was available. I knew it was a long shot but the bar is my natural habitat and I really didn’t want to sit alone at a table. As expected, it was full, so she sat me a shorty in the dining room.

Given its low height, I’m guessing it was a wheelchair table, which wouldn’t normally be a problem if the chairs had been short too. However, all the other tables were cocktail tables, and the only seats available were bar stools. Whatever, I thought, these are the times in which we live and ordered an Ultra because, you know, I have my modeling career to consider.

While sitting on my tall stool hunched over my short table taking sips from my tasteless, beer-like beverage, I scoped the bar which was about 15 feet away. So close and yet so far, I thought. The counter was about 80 feet wide and occupied by two couples and three individuals, with all groups being separated by 10 or 15 feet each.

To my delight, two of the individuals departed at virtually the same time leaving a wide swath of bar unoccupied. Sweet! I thought and asked the floor manager if I could move there.

“No problem,” he said, so I picked up my beer, coaster, menu and backpack and set up shop at the rightmost stool. Upon arrival, however, the bartender gruffly asserted that I could not sit yet because it needed to be sanitized.

“So sorry,” I said, and pulled my beer, coaster and menu off the bar so he could do a quick spray and wipe after which I could put my stuff back down. But he did not wipe it down. Instead he left to serve a walkup customer, then fiddled with some paperwork, then returned – with me still standing holding my beer, coaster, menu and backpack – and spat, “You need to go back to your seat!”

“I’m confused, I said. “The manager told me it was ok to sit here.”

“I have to sanitize it first!” he blurted.

“No problem, I’m in no hurry,” I said, still holding my beer, coaster, menu and backpack.

“You have to go back to your seat now!” he barked, the contempt in his voice as clear and jagged as Heisenberg’s blue meth.

Resisting the urge to inform him that catching COVID-19 from inanimate surfaces is highly unlikely, I skulked back to the midget table. Five minutes passed, then ten, then fifteen as he moved back and forth, serving some people, stocking items, not busy, just steady, and with plenty of opportunities to do a quick spray and wipe.

I couldn’t help but think he was punishing me for something. I mean, unless Bartendersaurus Rex was planning on douching the underside of the counter, the lower footwall, the purse hooks and the spot on the floor where the previous customer’s Covidian-addled feet were resting – he had plenty to get it prepped.

Such are the times in which we live, I thought, at which point the waitress approached to take my food order. I was going to ask for wings but the idea of hunching over a messy basket of buffalos, at a munchkin table, from a highchair, didn’t sound the least bit relaxing. So I apologized to the server and asked for my tab.

“No worries,” she said, delivered my check, and sped off to take care of a busy dining room.

I knew it would be a while before she could get back to me, and seeing the bartender wasn’t busy in that moment, I approached the – still to be sanitized – bar and, with a little terror on my tongue, asked Captain Grumpy if I could get a pen to close my tab.

He said something inaudible due to the blaring music but assumed it was in the realm of, “Coming right up,” because, well, what other way is there to respond to a customer who needs a pen to close out his tab?

But after about five or more minutes, with no pen being supplied or seemingly sought, I thought maybe he misheard me. So I asked again, “Hey barkeep, can I borrow a pen?”

That was when it got weird.

“I told you,” snapped Dr. Jerkyl, “I can’t hand a pen over the bar! Go back to your seat and I will bring it to you.”

“Sorry man, I didn’t hear you,” I said, and once again slithered back to the kiddie table.

A few minutes later he arrived with the gift of ink and snottily remarked, “Things are different now, I can’t just hand you a pen over the bar.”

I remember thinking, Can’t hand a pen over the bar? Is that really a rule?

Turns out, it’s not. A guy I know who works told me later that it’s his rule. And yeah, I know, this is a long-winded way to make a point, but this is why I worry. There will always be people who abuse authority. Whether presidents, governors, mayors or bartenders, some people will flaunt whatever power falls into their laps.

And friends, COVID-19 just flopped a lot of power into a lot of people’s laps.

Edwin Decker (of Ocean Beach) is not a licensed therapist or psychologist. In fact, his only qualification is the 25-plus years as a bartender listening to the liver-aching of desperados and dipsomaniacs. Heed his advice at your peril.

