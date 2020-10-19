‘No on E’ Video

Decades in the making, the attempt to make an “exception” to the 30 foot height restriction in the Sports Arena area, Proposition E is a very real and direct threat to the California Coastal Preservation Act of 1972 and all of California’s Coast. Make no mistake about that!

There is a lot at stake with Proposition E. This informational video will educate San Diegans about the relationships between housing policy makers and campaign contributions that continuously accelerate the homeless catastrophes that our communities are being forced to tolerate and endure throughout our state.

These heavily subsidized mega sprawling high density luxury apartments flush the rental housing market with unsustainable high end rents that are accelerating further displacement of thousands of Californians on the 31st of every month.

And yet during a global pandemic Chris Ward City Councilmember (District 3) has worked tirelessly on a project with Jen Campbell Councilmember (District 2) that is completely unrelated to his district 3 in anyway. Jen Campbell’s office refuses to interact with any of her constituents and believe us all in District 2, she has much, much more pressing needs than toppling the 30 foot height restriction which precedes her arrival in San Diego by more than 3 decades.

This project is a land grab intended to enrich party campaign coffers at the expense of San Diegans in every community. This must be stopped now. The California Coast will be next.