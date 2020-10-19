‘No on E’ Video

Decades in the making, the attempt to make an “exception” to the 30 foot height restriction in the Sports Arena area, Proposition E is a very real and direct threat to the California Coastal Preservation Act of 1972 and all of California’s Coast. Make no mistake about that!
There is a lot at stake with Proposition E. This informational video will educate San Diegans about the relationships between housing policy makers and campaign contributions that continuously accelerate the homeless catastrophes that our communities are being forced to tolerate and endure throughout our state.
These heavily subsidized mega sprawling high density luxury apartments flush the rental housing market with unsustainable high end rents that are accelerating further displacement of thousands of Californians on the 31st of every month.
And yet during a global pandemic Chris Ward City Councilmember (District 3) has worked tirelessly on a project with Jen Campbell Councilmember (District 2) that is completely unrelated to his district 3 in anyway. Jen Campbell’s office refuses to interact with any of her constituents and believe us all in District 2, she has much, much more pressing needs than toppling the 30 foot height restriction which precedes her arrival in San Diego by more than 3 decades.
This project is a land grab intended to enrich party campaign coffers at the expense of San Diegans in every community. This must be stopped now. The California Coast will be next.
Can anyone watch that video with a straight face? It looks like One America News Network edited it. The dark music showing lovely mid rise condo buildings and the high rises right on the sand really seal the deal for me.
Geez, folks. I know some of you are against the potential change, but why do you/they feel the need to resort to what can only be seen as really, really bad fear mongering.
This video Tyler is no worse that many of the others I’ve watched this election season. How about Gloria’s vid on showing Bry causing riots and all the dark images and serious music in it? Talk about fear mongering. Anyhow, the opposition to E has little money, compared with all the dough being spent to get it passed. And obviously, there’s no money for slick and expensive ads …so, give them a break, will ya?
Why does the video say “No on F?”
Watch the video; it doesn’t say ‘no on F’ Fran, it’s just how the image was clipped.
I will be telling them to “go pound sand” with my NO vote. Thank you for sharing