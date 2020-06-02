Ocean Beach Farmers Market Reopens – With Modifications – Wed., June 3

The Ocean Beach MainStreet Association has announced they are reopening the Ocean Beach Farmers Market, in a modified fashion, per County Health guidelines

From OBMA: “The modified, farm-focused market will look a little bit different, but it will still have the same wonderful community feel. Think of it as a fresh-air grocery store with a focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, cheese, eggs, nuts, honey and more. Along with fresh flowers and plants.

“There will be a handful of artisan food vendors who will provide to-go food, which the community may take home to enjoy. More information will be sent out in the days to come.”