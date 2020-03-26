OB Walkabout: The Plague Year

by Joaquin Antique

In years past, the OB Rag‘s Walkabout series has tried to provide humorous and enlightening photo essays that capture the beauty and weirdness of Ocean Beach. On occasion it’s even been successful.

During the past week this reporter has walked the mean streets of Ocean Beach in search of elusive necessities such as hand sanitizer, rice, and prescription meds. In the process, a few photos have been taken that show some of our town’s varied responses to this horrible situation that has impacted every aspect of life in our community.

Just a few days ago surfers caught some waves while maintaining social distancing. Now all the beach parking lots are closed, the sand and surf are forbidden zones and, according to one of the parking officers policing the entrance to the Dog Beach lot, $1000 tickets will start being issued today, Thursday March 26.

The pier and its parking lot are closed for who knows how long. The only parking laws being enforced (besides lot closures) are in red zones and disabled parking places. Specified time (ie. “2 Hour Parking”) and street sweeping regulations will not be enforced at the present time.

One local’s opinion.

Neither rain, nor sleet, nor Covid-19…

Here’s the new normal: No line at Roberto’s at lunch time. Current hours are 6 AM to midnight.

Robb Field and the San Diego River Bikeway are closed, too.

Tree trimming and some construction work continues around our town.

Friends of the Library book sale is postponed as the library is closed.

This “essential business” remains open.

The infectious disease experts at The Black mimic Fox News talking points with their window display.

Ocean Beach Business Center is open from 11 to 5. Spoke with Chris the owner who says they can do copy and printing jobs but are prioritizing shipping. They’re helping OBceans send care packages, meds, and other items to family and friends.

Social distancing is maintained with chalked lines at OB People’s Food.

Further down Voltaire, Kip the Sign Painter gets topical.

Sidewalk trash or an altar? Two means of seeking solace in these troubled times.